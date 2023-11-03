Megan Thee Stallion raps about mental health in new song Cobra

This news story deals with issues of mental health and depression

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about her mental health in her first solo song since Tory Lanez was jailed for shooting her.

In new release Cobra, the rapper says she hit "rock bottom" and cried every night after the 2020 shooting in which she was shot in the foot.

In August, Canadian rapper Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The song is Megan's first release as an independent artist after a legal dispute with former record label.

Referring to the shooting, Megan raps: "Every night I cried, I almost died. And nobody close tried to stop me...

"At night, I'm sittin' in a dark room thinkin'.

"Probably why I always end up drinkin'

"Yes, I'm very depressed."

Her lyrics also touch on missing her deceased parents, struggling with anxiety and infidelity.

Fans on the internet have suggested Megan had been reflecting on her relationship with ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine in the song.

In the accompanying scaley video, Megan emerges from a large snake shedding its skins, before she too sheds her skin - a metaphor for shedding her "past", she says.

Explaining the theme in an Instagram post, she said cobras "exemplify courage and self-reliance".

In April, Megan said she had fallen into depression after the shooting, but was now excited to get back into music after the "rebirth of a happier and healthier" her.

The song heralds a new start for Megan who said she is be self-funding her next album.

Cobra is the first track released by Megan's Hot Girl Productions, following her going independent after severing ties and settling a lawsuit with 501 Certified Entertainment over her contract.

Help and support

If you're affected by any of the issues in this article you can find details of organisations who can help via the BBC Action Line.