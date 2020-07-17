Megan Thee Stallion Posts About Tory Lanez Shooting Incident: ‘I’m Real Life Hurt and Traumatized’

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATE: Megan Thee Stallion has issued another statement around the incident last weekend in which she says she “suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” she wrote on Twitter. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

Megan and an unidentified woman were in a car with rapper Tory Lanez when he was arrested early Sunday for having a concealed weapon in the vehicle, after officers received reports that Lanez was present when shots were fired outside a house in the Hollywood Hills. Megan (real name: Megan Pete) was not arrested but was reported by TMZ to have suffered an injury to her foot due to broken glass on the floor of the car. However, according to Megan’s statement, she was shot by an assailant she has not yet named.

Some unverified reports on Thursday claimed that Lanez was the shooter, but this was not confirmed by police and no statements about it have been made, although a Los Angeles Police spokesperson did confirm to Variety on Friday afternoon that an assault with a deadly weapon investigation has been opened based on Megan’s statements. No suspect has been named and no one is in custody in connection with that investigation, the rep said.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” Megan posted on Instagram Wednesday. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

She added in a comment on Instagram, “I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

A police spokesperson told TMZ, “At the time Megan Thee [Stallion] was with police she did not report that she was the victim of any crime. And the LAPD has not received any additional information at this time.” The Los Angeles Times cites two sources familiar with the investigation as saying she was “displaying an injury at the scene consistent with her being struck by shattered glass.” The police report says only, “One person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury.”

Reps for Megan and Tory Lanez did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for further information.

Shortly before Megan posted her statement, TMZ posted distant video footage of Lanez’s arrest, in which we see Megan leaving the vehicle with her hands raised, and later handcuffed. Another woman is seen near the vehicle, possible Megan’s friend Kelsey Nicole, who posted on Instagram that she was present at the shooting (but was not the person with the gun), in response to “rumors that I shot Megan.”TMZ posted more video footage later Wednesday, in which Megan is seen leaving the vehicle with her hands up, walking unsteadily and leaving bloody footprints.

Earlier in the evening, Megan and Tory Lanez (real name: Daystar Peterson) attended a party at Kylie Jenner’s house; Megan posted video of the three of them lounging in a pool before being interrupted by an unseen man off-screen telling them that the music had to be turned down because “PD are here.”