Megan Thee Stallion Launches Website With Mental Health Resources

Megan Thee Stallion is encouraging her fans to check in on their mental health.

The 27-year-old musician appeared to confirm she recently launched a mental health resources website. On Sept. 25, she shared a tweet from a fan named Shea Jordan Smith, a senior digital political strategist, who revealed the website is titled “Bad B----s Have Bad Days Too.”

Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers. Real hot girl shit.https://t.co/dUAnYKW0mb pic.twitter.com/b8sSO9oiba — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) September 25, 2022

The name is a reference to her current single called “Anxiety” from her second album, “Traumazine.”

“Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers,” Smith wrote, including the link to the website.

In the Twitter thread, Smith included photos of the website as well as what appeared to be a message penned by the “Body” rapper.

“Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand,” the tweet said. “Head to badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much — @theestallion.”

"Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand. Head to https://t.co/dUAnYKW0mb now and check it out. Love y'all so much 🖤" - @theestallion pic.twitter.com/LMta2wIIRK — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) September 25, 2022

The website features links to free therapy organizations and other mental health resources like helplines. Further down, fans can find resource directories for different organizations that specifically support Black women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

At the bottom of the website, there is a link to help fans find a therapist and sign up for updates for new resources.

Throughout her career, Megan has been open about her mental health struggles.

In her song “Anxiety,” she raps, “They keep sayin’ I should get help/ But I don’t even know what I need/ They keep sayin’ speak your truth/ And at the same time say they don’t believe.”

Last month, she sat down with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis to discuss how “Traumazine” allowed her to be more vulnerable.

“I could be sad and I’ll write a song like ‘Body,’” she said. “Or I could be pissed off and I’ll write a song like ‘Freak Nasty.’ I don’t write songs about how I feel, I write songs about how I want to feel.”

She continued, “So I feel like, on this album, it’s probably the first time I figured out how to talk about what I want to say, like, express myself a little bit more.”

Megan shared that in the past she was taught not to discuss her personal business with other people.

“I feel like it’s been so easy for people to tell my story for me, speak on my behalf because I’m a nonchalant person,” she added. “But, like, I see now that it can get out of control. So I feel like I wanted to just take control of my narrative, take control of my own story. Tell it my way. Tell it from me.”

In 2021, Megan spoke about going to therapy to seek help after the death of her parents.

Mom Holly Thomas died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer and her father died when she was a teenager, People reports.

During Season Two of the Facebook Watch series “Peace of Mind with Taraji” last year, Megan said, “I’ve lost both of my parents. Now, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ And I just started learning that it’s OK to ask for help. And it’s OK to want to go get therapy.”

She told host Taraji P. Henson that she had previously thought seeing a therapist would make her “weak.”

“As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m weak.’ You think of medication and you just think the worst,” she said in the episode titled “Slaying Adversity with Megan Thee Stallion.” “That’s kind of what you see on TV too. Like, therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good. Now, it’s becoming safe to say, ‘Alright now, there’s a little too much going on. Somebody help me.’”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com