Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Justin Timberlake and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Rapper Ice Spice performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles - Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Megan thee Stallion sets the record straight, Ice Spice delivers a cheeky shot at her competitors, and Lil Nas X drops the antics and gets reflective. Plus, new tracks from Fletcher, Justice, Maluma and more.

Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss” (YouTube)

Ice Spice, “Think U the Sh*t (Fart)” (YouTube)

Lil Nas X, “Where Do We Go Now?” (YouTube)

Yungblud feat. Lil Yachty, “When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)” (YouTube)

Justice feat. Tame Impala, “One Night/All Night” (YouTube)

Fletcher, “Lead Me On” (YouTube)

Teejay feat. Tommy Lee Sparta, “Dip” (YouTube)

Christian Nodal feat. Peso Pluma, “La Intención” (YouTube)

Maluma feat. J Balvin, “Gafas Negras” (YouTube)

BLESSD feat. FEID, “Si Sabe Ferxxo” (YouTube)

Bad Gyal, “Perdió Este Culo” (YouTube)

Luis Ángel “El Flaco, “¿Qué Se Siente?” (YouTube)

Paloma Mami feat. Marcianeke & ITHAN NY, “Dosis” (YouTube)

Justin Timberlake, “Selfish” (YouTube)

Jesse McCartney, “Faux Fur” (YouTube)

Rachel Platten, “Mercy” (YouTube)

Wyatt Flores, “Milwaukee” (YouTube)

Asha Imuno feat. Tempest, Westside Boogie, “Phonics” (YouTube)

Ricky Montogomery, “It’s Ok To Cry” (YouTube)

Emotional Oranges and Nonso Amadi, “Beg You” (YouTube)

Militarie Gun feat. Mannequin Pussy, “Will Logic” (YouTube)

Gglum, “Glue” (YouTube)

Paris Paloma, “my mind (now)” (YouTube)

FARR, “Doom Gloom” (YouTube)

Ramón Vega and Lasso, “La Mexicana” (YouTube)

Nsqk, “Bad Intenciones” (YouTube)

León Leiden feat. DannyLux, “Awitado” (YouTube)

Chicano Batman, “Fly” (YouTube)

Phosphorescent, “Revelator” (YouTube)

Jesse Dayton, “Night Brain” (YouTube)

Judith Hill, “Flame” (YouTube)

IU, “Love Wins All” (YouTube)

VCHA, “Girls of the Year” (YouTube)

Paul Russell, “Say Cheese” (YouTube)

Elbow, “Lovers’ Leap” (YouTube)

NewDad, “Sickly Sweet” (YouTube)

Ana Victoria, “Me Gusta Estar Nomás Contigo” (YouTube)

Rhea Raj, “Messy” (YouTube)

Lillian Hepler, “House of Lies” (YouTube)

