Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her college graduation: 'When people count me out ... it only makes me go harder'

Social media celebrated as Megan Thee Stallion graduation from Texas Southern University, where she studied hospital administration. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t just a Grammy winner — she’s also a graduate.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the “Body” artist donned a cap and gown to accept her undergraduate diploma from Texas Southern University in Houston, where the artist was studying health administration. Megan took to Twitter to celebrate the big day with her followers, writing, “Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy #MeganTheeGraduate.”

Twitter made the moment special by giving Megan her very own emoji to go alongside hashtags related to her big day.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, got plenty of love from fans on her big day — including Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona , who shared a video commemorating the moment.

“You worked so hard for this,” he gushed. “Texas is proud of you, the country is proud of you, the secretary is proud of you.”

Megan also shared photos from her graduation ceremony , including her decorated grad cap — a tradition for many soon-to-be graduates. In a tweet, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper wrote, “When people count me out or tell me I can’t do something it only makes me go harder.”

Hotties you can watch me graduate today starting at 12:00 here https://t.co/zNr4S8aV07 pic.twitter.com/L0K6fNcbiP — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 11, 2021

Despite being a hugely successful musical artist, it has long been important to Megan to receive her degree. She told People in 2020 of her decision to pursue college , “I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Her degree is not just a symbolic thing for Megan, however: She told the magazine she has big plans to use her degree.

“I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?’” she explained. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”