Megan Thee Stallion Brings Her Venomous Bite to Scorching New Single ‘Cobra’

Megan Thee Stallion is dripping with venom on her latest single “Cobra.” The independently-released record arrives as the rapper’s first official solo release since she sharing her sophomore studio album Traumazine in 2022. In the year that has passed since then, Megan has shed the skin of her past and is in completely new form as she enters an era that would unnerve even the most skilled snake charmer.

“Just as a snake sheds his skin, we must shed our past, over and over again,” Megan opens the track before diving into the hard-hitting verse: “Breaking down and I had the whole world watching/But the worst part is really who watch me/Every night I cried/I almost died and nobody close tried to stop me”

“Cobra” arrives alongside a jungle-themed music video helmed by director Douglas Bernardt. The visual was teased in the weeks ahead of the record’s release with a movie-like poster that read: “Cobra: A Story by Megan Thee Stallion.”

“Cobras exemplify courage and self-reliance,” an Instagram post shared by the rapper on the eve of the song’s release read. “They stand tall and fierce in the face of challenges, teaching one to tap into their inner strength and rely on oneself to conquer their threats. Emulating the cobra helps one be more confident in the person they are within.”

The song marks new beginnings for Megan in more ways that one. The rapper recently settled a dragging lawsuit with her former record label, 1501 Entertainment. Now working on an independent level, she’s funding her releases herself. “The budget is coming from me. Motherfucking Hot Girl Productions,” she shared on a recent Instagram Live, explaining why she isn’t jumping straight into another label contract. “The next shit y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain, Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

With the confidence, fortress, and dominance of the cobra snake allowing Megan to continue building her legacy, whe is reclaiming her narrative with her own vision at the forefront. As she told Rolling Stone in 2022: “I just always want people to remember, ‘Yes, Megan Thee Stallion, she was great, she was a rapper. She was one of the best rappers, the coldest.’”

