Megan Thee Stallion Accepts Trailblazer Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: 'I Will Keep Showing Up'

Megan Thee Stallion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is getting major props for her impact on the music industry and beyond.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, the rapper, 27, was presented this year's Trailblazer Award by Kelly Rowland.

"First of all, girl, thank you Kelly for presenting me with this award because miss ma'am you know you're a Houston legend, and we love you," Megan began as she started to accept her award, calling attention to both of their Texas roots.

"Second, I want to say thank you iHeart for presenting me with this award," she continued. "My people over there ... Shoutout to Houston! OK, I'm about to wrap it up, I swear."

Before concluding her speech, Megan made sure to thank all "the women who blazed the trail before me."

"Without them, there would be no me," she said. "Without the hotties there would be no Hot Girl Coach."

"I want to say with my platform, I will keep on continuing to be a voice for the voiceless, I will keep on fighting for all the injustices that me, my Black women, my Black men are facing, and I will keep showing up and showing out even in the face of adversity," she added. "I go by the name of Megan Thee Stallion, aka the Hot Girl Coach and if you ain't know about me, ask your boo about me."

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean to Perform at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Megan Thee Stallion

During the show, Megan also gave a performance — complete with some twerking on a piano — of "Megan's Piano" and "Sweetest Pie," her new duet with Dua Lipa which dropped earlier this month.

While chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Megan opened up about the track and how it came to be. "I be seeing everybody making mashups of me and Dua songs and I'm like, 'No, this sounds too good. We have to make a song,'" she said.

Story continues

Noting that she got in contact with Lipa to collaborate, Megan explained, "I was like, 'Dua, I really want us to do a song, but I got to find that right beat. It has to be perfect.' "

"So I didn't just send her no any track," she added. "I waited till I had the perfect one and I feel like we both came to a mutual agreement that it was greatness — and now we got 'Sweetest Pie.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up for Fantasy-Inspired 'Sweetest Pie' Music Video: Watch

Working with Lipa, Megan said, was an experience like no other. It also challenged the assumptions she'd made about the "Don't Start Now" artist.

"Dua is so chill," she told Lowe. "When I first saw her on Instagram, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't know what it's given.' She really look kind of mean. I don't know. I didn't know how she was going to be."

"But when I met her, I was like, 'Love, you might be my friend.' She is so cool. She's so chill. She just has a really calming spirit, and she's so sweet," Megan continued. "... She wasn't a diva. You know what I'm saying?"

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne to Make Special Appearance at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Added the "Body" rapper: "It was just super easy the whole time, and I really liked that about her. Because she could be a diva, but she is just so humble. We are all divas in our own right. But what I'm saying is she was just very sweet. She was very kind. And I feel like right now, everybody is not like that. So shout out to a kind person in the industry because you don't meet a lot of them."

Lipa is currently on her Future Nostalgia tour, for which Megan is set to appear as an opener at select upcoming dates. Megan will appear on stage during Lipa's tour stops in Denver, Colorado; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Phoenix, Arizona.

The event aired live from The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.