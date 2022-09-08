Megan Hilty breaks her silence on death of sister, brother-in-law and nephew in plane crash

Business TheStreet.com

United Airlines may be one of the biggest airlines in the country, but the company's CEO says it isn't getting fair treatment at a key airport serving the nation's largest city. The John F. Kennedy International Airport is America's ninth largest airport, according to AirAdvisor, and the 13th biggest airport in the world, typically serving around 60 million customers a year. More than 70 airlines fly out of JFK, but the CEO of United Airlines feels it's not getting enough slots at the airport, which is industry terminology for confirmed takeoff and landing authorizations.