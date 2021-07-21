Megan Fox stopped drinking alcohol after her 'belligerent' comments at the 2009 Golden Globes

Megan Fox walks the red carpet at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Megan Fox had too much fun in January 2009, when she attended the Golden Globe Awards for the very first time.

The Transformers actress revealed during a video for Who What Wear, while recalling some of her many looks over the years, that she actually changed her drinking habits because of what happened at the event.

"I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers," Fox said when asked about the gold Ralph Lauren gown she wore. "At the Golden Globes, they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table — I went through multiple glasses of that. Now I don't drink, and this is why: I was belligerent and said a bunch of shit I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that. I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don't know why, but I know that I did. You can look that up."

Footage from E!'s coverage of the night shows that Fox had an unusual interview with the network's former red carpet host Giuliana Rancic. For starters, when Rancic gushed over her look that night, Fox used a transphobic slur to describe how she thought she appeared.

She also said, "I'm pretty sure I'm a doppelgänger for Alan Alda," and called herself "a man."

Fox explained that she was "painfully insecure."

"Like, I'm on the verge of vomiting right now," she said. "I'm so horrified that I'm here, and I'm embarrassed and scared."

When Rancic mentioned that Fox had been looking at Salma Hayek, Fox praised the actress's breasts: "I really want her boobs."

She then had a blunt answer to a question about why Brian Austin Green, her fiancé at the time, wasn't by her side.

"He doesn't want to be here. He doesn't want to be my date," Fox said. "He's a man. He has an ego."

Fox and Green, who share three sons, confirmed in May 2020 that they were separated, after paparazzi photos of her with Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) were published. She filed for divorce in November 2020 and has continued to date Kelly, her co-star in the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.