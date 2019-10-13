Megan Fox Shares Rare Photos of Her 3 Kids with Brian Austin Green During Disneyland Outing

Getting into the Halloween spirit!

Megan Fox shared rare family photos of herself posing with her husband Brian Austin Green and their three kids — Journey, 3, Bodhi, 5, and Noah, 7 — during a recent trip to Disneyland to celebrate Halloween.

On Saturday, Fox, 33, posted a trio of images that showed off the fun costumes her children wore for the night out, as the mother of three joked about how difficult it can be to take family photos.

“Halloween at @disneylandis always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face ??” she wrote.

In the first family snapshot, the actress and her kids posed for the camera while sitting in front of a Ferris wheel, as her youngest, who was wearing a red and yellow dragon costume, looked off in the distance.

Fox also posted a pair of candid photos of the whole family posing together as Green, 46, held Journey in his arms, with Noah, who wore a witch costume complete with a bright pink wig, and Bodhi, who appeared to be dressed as a skeleton, posing in front of Fox, who wore a festive floral pair of mouse ears.

View photos Meghan Fox and sons | Megan Fox/Instagram More

View photos Meghan Fox and Brian Austin Green with sons | Megan Fox/Instagram More

Fox recently opened up about how she’s encouraging Noah to wear whatever he wants, including dresses, despite receiving negative feedback from his classmates.

“Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” Fox explained on The Talk in September. “And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’ “

“He just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’ ” Fox recalled. “And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care, I love dresses too much.’ “

View photos From left: Noah, Journey, and Bodhi on Halloween 2018 | Megan Fox/Instagram More