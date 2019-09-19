Megan Fox Opens Up About Son Noah's Decision to Wear Dresses: 'Be Confident No Matter What'

Megan Fox is encouraging her son Noah to unapologetically be himself.

On Thursday, the actress, 33, appeared on an episode of The Talk, in which she opened up to the co-hosts about her 6-year-old little boy, whom she shares with husband Brian Austin Green. (The couple are also parents to sons Journey, 3, and Bodhi, 5.)

In particular, Fox discussed how Noah is “really into fashion” and often wears whatever he wants to school, including dresses, despite receiving negative feedback from his classmates.

“Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” Fox explained. “And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.'”

“So we’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says,” Fox continued.

From left: Noah, Journey, and Bodhi on Halloween 2018 | Megan Fox/Instagram More

“He just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?'” Fox recalled. “And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care, I love dresses too much.'”

Besides proudly dressing himself, the mother of three also revealed that Noah will occasionally provide input during her own clothing fittings — though sometimes, his suggestions aren’t always the most ideal.

“He designs, he draws outfits. He’s very talented,” she said of her son. “But he’s still 6 so, when I do fittings, like, I did one recently and I had this really beautiful yellow dress on, and he kept draping it in a way where he’s like, ‘If we do it like this, it looks like a diaper!'”

Through her laughter, Fox sweetly added: “I was like, ‘That’s not what we’re going for this time, but maybe next time!'”

Megan Fox's kids | Megan Fox/ Instagram More

Fox and Green, 46, are fairly private when it comes to their children, but in August 2017, the Beverly Hills, 90210alum opened up in a series of candid interviews with Hollywood Pipeline’s Straight from the Source about the way the couple’s oldest son chooses to express himself.