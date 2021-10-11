Megan Fox was 'over the way I had been living' when she fell for Machine Gun Kelly as her marriage ended: 'But I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have never been shy about their love — and the streak continues with their new British GQ Style cover story.

Once again, it feels like you're peeping at intimate moments between the "twin flames" as they appear ready to chew each other's lips off in one cover photo — or he looks ready to sink his teeth into her neck in another. In another shot, she's nude and holding him at gunpoint.

Fox described the shoot, and their romance, as: "The tale of two outcasts and star crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance featuring: feverish obsession, guns, addiction, shamans, lots of blood, general mayhem, therapy, tantric night terrors, binding rituals, chakra sound baths, psychedelic hallucinations, organic smoothies and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary."

The couple spoke to the mag about "the darkest fairytale," which is how they view their love story. In fact, the interview opens with them tattooing one another with those very words. ("F****** best tattoo I’ve ever seen in my life," Kelly, who's tattooed over much of his body, gushed when Fox was done.)

Fox said of meeting the singer-actor (real name: Colson Baker) on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in early 2020, amid her secret separation from Brian Austin Green, "I was obviously over the way I had been living."

She explained, "I had either put myself in, or allowed other people to put me in, this weird box that didn’t quite fit me, where I hadn’t lived my own life as myself for a really long time — the parts of me that were always eccentric or strange and didn’t belong within my own family unit or within Hollywood."

She continued, "You know, famously, like, I’m an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live. That’s something that, meeting him, it’s like meeting your own soul’s reflection. I recognize so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away. I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking. But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, 'Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time.'"

She admitted the timing caught her off guard, getting together before the world even knew her nearly 10-year marriage to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, with whom she shares three children, had ended.

"[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that," she said.

Fox revealed that she actually briefly met Kelly a few years before Midnight. They both attended a GQ party in L.A. — photos we found puts them both at one in 2017 — and they spoke for a powerful moment.

"I don’t remember your face," Fox said of that first encounter, "And I definitely would have. I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, 'You smell like weed.' He looked down at me and he was like, 'I am weed.' Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb."

The actress, a strong follower of astrology and charts, theorized, "I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet. We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away. It is hard to see his face in general, but really he had no face that night. Thank God, [because] what torture had I known you were there and I couldn’t get to you. It was better that I didn’t know."

Eventually, she added, "Those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect.”

The pair detailed how they courted while making Midnight, a film they later panned, with Kelly telling her he was "lost" and Fox promising to help "find" him, their initial text conversations and how Fox made him hold out for a first kiss. ("We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left," he said.)

Kelly, who has one child from a past relationship said that Fox "really fell in love [with me] when I made her die laughing in a fort we made in her living room."

In their early dating days, they watched movies: The Lost Boys, True Romance and Point Break, with Kelly noting, "I love a dark fairy tale." They had a picnic at a canyon's edge, and sipped drinks on the roof of The Roxy Theatre in L.A.

They have famously discussed going on an ayahuasca retreat in Costa Rica, but this time talked about taking hallucinogenic mushrooms in Bora Bora.

While they have this image of — as the interviewer described being in love with a capital L — it isn't all rosy. Kelly said he never saw love "work" growing up in a broken home to the point where he's spent decades living like he was "was down to die," and watched many friends do just that by suicide. He said his music kept him going.

After meeting Fox, he started therapy for his mental health and addiction last year, revealing he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (though accidentally called it postpartum depression). He said she helped him realize "that you can’t bury your trauma." Their "love gave me a reason to stay here."

While their relationship has "euphoric highs" they agreed, it's also "very intense," Fox said, describing a "demonic side."

"Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away," she said to which he replied, "We go to hell with each other. It’s ecstasy and agony for sure... I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

Fox echoed that sentiment of struggle, saying people look at her and think her life must be easy because she's beautiful.

"Yeah, I have body dysmorphia," she admitted. I have a lot of deep insecurities."

She also spoke of doing "a lot of work" on herself, via a spiritual quest and practicing mediation, after the recent media re-evaluation of the way she was mistreated earlier in her career.

"I’ve done everything you can do to try to make sense of that," she said. "Because it’s easy when you go through something like that to feel like a victim, obviously. That’s your first instinct and response, but that doesn’t serve you and that makes life miserable, living life as a victim."

She said she "did a lot of work to remove that feeling of being a victim and to realize that it was a lesson. So there was purpose in it and I didn’t have to suffer any more. It’s [made me grow] into a much more interesting human being than I would have been without that. So it allows you the space to have gratitude for something that previously you felt persecuted by. That’s the one thing in my life I did do a lot of work on, I do feel free from. So it’s not that I feel vindicated. I’m beyond that, because I don’t need to be right about it any more. Back then I was hurt — of course I did suffer tremendously — but, you know, I’m not looking for payback. I don’t need an apology."

Over the weekend, Fox and Kelly were spoofed on the Kim Kardashian-hosted Saturday Night Live. Kelly's pal Pete Davidson played him and the show's Chloe Fineman was Fox.

"I think it's time for me to come on the show as Pete," Kelly said after seeing it.