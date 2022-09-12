Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wear skin-baring, glittery roller disco looks in 1st Instagram together in months

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still together and slayed at Beyoncé's birthday bash. (Screenshot: Machine Gun Kelly via Instagram)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the king and queen of roller disco.

The pair dropped a reminder that they're still very much together with a series of sparkly and skin-baring new photos. Their ensembles were for Beyoncé's star-studded 41st birthday party in L.A.'s Bel Air neighborhood on Saturday.

"'70s disco porn" is how the "Bloody Valentine" singer captioned a series of pix in his Instagram feed. They show the Rogue actress in a chessboard pattern bikini top with chain straps and high-waist bikini bottoms covered with silver sequins. She also had sparkling silver stilettos, white over-the-knee socks and chandelier earrings. Her long, straight dark hair was giving total retro Cher vibes.

He had on a pink and white fuzzy coat, shiny blue pants, pink high-tops and a sheer shirt showing off his chest tattoos. The rocker, who has his own nail polish line, painted and glittered his digits to compliment the look.

Fox shared a series of scroll-halting photos as well with the caption: "The theme was roller disco." Commenters told her she nailed the assignment.

The couple spent Saturday celebrating Beyoncé at a star-studded party. Fellow guests included Jay-Z, many Kardashians (Kim, Khloé and Kris Jenner), Drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Lily-Rose Depp, Offset and Vanessa Bryant to name a few. (Tristan Thompson was also there, sparking rumors that he and Khloé, who welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month, are back on.)

On the topic of rumors, this is the first time Fox and MGK (real name: Colson Baker) have appeared in each other's feeds for many months. (June for him; May for her.) Last month, it was confirmed that they were still together amid breakup rumors.

"As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation," a source told Entertainment Tonight last week. "They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front as well... All is good between the two of them and they are still making time for each other and their relationship."

The couple got together in early 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass as her marriage to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children, ended. She and MGK, who also has a daughter, announced their engagement in January. When they are not busy consuming each other's blood, they've been slowly planning their dream wedding.