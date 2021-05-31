Megan Fox Joins Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on Stage During His Indy 500 Performance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eric Todisco
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stole the show at the Indy 500 this past weekend.

On Friday, the Transformers actress, 35, joined her rocker boyfriend, 31, on the stage during Kelly's performance at Barstool Sports' party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

Fox wore a black crop top, blue jeans and black heels as she proudly stood by her boyfriend's side. Kelly opted for a tight black shirt and stylish pants as he sang several songs, including "I Think I'm Okay" for the crowd.

According to E! News, Fox came out after the crowd chanted "Megan" for some time. 

Michael Hickey/Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly      

Michael Hickey/Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly     

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Get Dressed Up to Celebrate Her 35th Birthday

Kelly and Fox have been going strong since they were first spotted out together in May 2020. The pair initially met on the set of their forthcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"Megan is very happy," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

Last week, Kelly shared on Twitter that the day marked the one-year anniversary of the first time Fox said "I love you" to him. "She said 'i love you' one year ago today," Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — tweeted.

RELATED VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly's First Dates with Megan Fox Included Scaling a Building, Swimming with Sharks

In an interview with NYLON last November, Fox called her relationship with the musician a "once in a lifetime thing."

Sharing that they have a connection of "mythic proportions," the actress added that "loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The cool couple have even taken the next step in their relationship as Kelly has spent more time with Fox's kids. The Jennifer's Body actress shares three sons with estranged husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.

"Colson is getting to know her kids," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Megan loves her boys, and they will always be her priority. She is excited that they have accepted Colson."

Recommended Stories

  • Courtney Stodden Announces They're Engaged to Boyfriend Chris Sheng: 'The Ring Made Me Gag'

    "I said yes," Courtney Stodden wrote on Instagram, announcing their engagement to boyfriend Chris Sheng while showing off the engagement ring

  • Heidi Klum poses in a red string bikini ahead of her 48th birthday

    The supermodel sunbathed with husband Tom Kaulitz and his twin brother.

  • Joe Lara Dies: ‘Tarzan: The Epic Adventures’ Star Dies In Plane Crash With Diet Guru Wife Gwen

    Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the early 1990s television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, died in a plane crash Saturday near Nashville. He was 58 years old and was one of seven people killed in the private jet accident. Tarzan: The Epic Adventures was an American adventure drama series that aired for one season in […]

  • The Rock Showed Off His Shredded Physique Before Filming a Shirtless ‘Black Adam’ Scene

    The actor looks more jacked than ever in a late night training photo ahead of shooting some pivotal footage for the movie.

  • Covid summer: Fauci warns US not to ‘declare victory’ despite lowest rates in a year

    ‘We don’t want to declare victory prematurely,’ expert tells the Guardian while 2021 has seen more global cases than all of 2020 ‘The more and more people that can get vaccinated, as a community, the community will be safer and safer,’ Fauci said. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, has warned it is too early to declare victory against Covid-19 as cases fall in the country to the lowest rates since last June. “We don’t want to declare victory prematurely because we still have a ways to go,” Fauci told the Guardian in an interview. “But the more and more people that can get vaccinated, as a community, the community will be safer and safer.” The Memorial Holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of summer in the US, and for the at least 50% of the adult population that is fully vaccinated, it could usher in a season of maskless barbecues and trips to the beach. Daily coronavirus cases have dropped 53% since 1 May, according to Johns Hopkins University data, but the rates are still high in the unvaccinated population and cases are growing globally. Already there have been more global cases in 2021 than in all of 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University data. “As long as there is some degree of activity throughout the world, there’s always a danger of variants emerging and diminishing somewhat the effectiveness of our vaccines,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid). The US has been under pressure to provide greater aid in global vaccine efforts and has in recent weeks committed to donate 80m vaccines in addition to the $4bn donation its pledged to Covax, the global vaccine-sharing scheme. Fauci said more help could be on the way. “We are discussing right now at various levels about how we might be able to up production to get vaccine doses from the companies that are already making them for us, get more doses that will be able to be distributed to lower- and middle-income countries,” Fauci said. Commuters receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Coney Island subway station in Brooklyn. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters At the same time, the US must address the issues stopping its people from getting vaccinated. Part of this group is strongly opposed to the vaccine but there is also a portion of the unvaccinated population that hasn’t been able to get the shot because of lack of access to information or transportation or concerns about missing work because paid sick leave is not guaranteed in the US. Fauci said this too is something the US is focusing its efforts on as Joe Biden’s administration seeks to get a first dose of the vaccine to 70% of the US adult population by 4 July. This month, the White House deployed more vaccination resources to underserved areas and mobile clinics and supported an effort by ride-share companies to offer free trips for people getting vaccinated. In April, Biden called for all employers to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated and made a tax credit for small and medium-sized businesses to offer paid leave for employees to get the shot and to recover from any side-effects they might experience after. “Today, in our current day, the accessibility and the convenience of getting a vaccine is really rather striking,” Fauci said. But until the overwhelming majority of Americans have been vaccinated, the Covid-19 risk is still high in the US. As of Friday, 59.1% of Americans 12 and older had received their first dose of the vaccine and 47.4% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC). “We cannot abandon public health measures when you still have a degree of viral activity in the broad community in the United States,” Fauci said. “Although we’re down to less than 30,000 infections per day that’s still a lot of infections per day.” The national death rate among the unvaccinated population is roughly the same as it was in late March, according to a Washington Post data analysis published this month. The adjusted hospitalization rate is as high as it was in late February, though cases are declining, according to the analysis. Tara Kirk Sell, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said in the next few months, coronavirus could spread out of hand among unvaccinated people. “Unfortunately these groups of people who are anti-vax or who will end up being susceptible to the disease are going to be in pockets,” Sell said. “It’s not going to be evenly distributed through the population.” Earlier this month, the CDC released an optimistic report which said in a best case scenario, Covid-19 infections could be driven to low levels by July if the vast majority of people get vaccinated and take other precautions, such as wearing masks and social distancing. The CDC report was not a forecast, but a set of scenarios created by six independent research teams using data through 27 March. The modeling does not include what could happen if there was a new, more dangerous variant. Sell expects things will be better this summer, but warned that autumn is still an unknown. “I think we should be humble about what our certainty is about how things will unfold,” Sell said. ”There have been a lot of curveballs.” Sandra Lindsay, left, receives the Covid vaccine from Dr Michelle Chester, right, in Queens, New York, inDecember. Photograph: Mark Lennihan/AP In the meantime, clinicians like Dr Michelle Chester, who administered the first Covid-19 vaccine in the US outside a clinical trial, are pushing to get vaccinations in as many people as possible. “I’m happy with the numbers but we need to do more because there is still a huge number of people that are still not vaccinated,” said Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, the healthcare system which has treated more hospitalized Covid-19 patients than anywhere in the US. Northwell Health has vaccination sites operating for people 12 and older in the greater New York City area. Some are open 24 hours a day to ensure people with difficult work schedules can find time to get the vaccine. “The more that we can get people vaccinated, the less we have to worry about the virus in a sense of it affecting those individuals who maybe cannot get the vaccine for medical reasons,” Chester said. “We’re protecting them.” Chester said there is still “a long way to go”, but she expects for her family, at least, a more normal summer than last year. “My husband is vaccinated, my daughter couldn’t wait to get her vaccine,” Chester said. “I feel very comfortable that my family is protected and I want that same level of comfort everyone else because I just want to get back to normal.”

  • Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Son Angelo's Second Birthday with Pizza Party: 'So Blessed'

    "You complete our little family," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote of her 2-year-old son Angelo James

  • Florida shooting victim ID’d after more than 20 injured at banquet hall

    Clayton Dillard III’s dad said his body remained covered by a tarp at the crime scene in 90-degree heat for hours. One of the victims fatally wounded at a mass shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade has been identified as Clayton Dillard III. Twenty-two people were injured, two fatally, in Sunday’s morning’s shooting, which, according to reports, began after three people stepped out of a white Nissan Pathfinder in front of El Mula Banquet Hall after midnight and fired assault rifles and handguns into a crowd.

  • The Millennial Marriage Trend That Actually Increases Your Chances of Divorce, According to a Relationship Coach

    When I interviewed, Michaiah Dominguez , mental health counselor and relationship coach about the key differences between baby boomer and millennial...

  • Why Princess Charlotte Is Much More Outgoing than Prince George

    Prince George is "more reserved" for an understandable reason.

  • Matt LeBlanc Has Become the Internet’s ‘Irish Uncle’ After ‘Friends’ Reunion Footage

    “Friends: The Reunion” is now streaming on HBO Max, and really, it couldn’t BE any sweeter. And while there were plenty of wonderful moments — some in the form of big reveals, some just tooth-achingly sweet — there’s one that seems to be standing out above the rest. Thanks to his penchant for sitting with his arms crossed throughout the reunion, Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey on the sitcom, has been dubbed the Internet’s uncle. The memes started swirling early on Saturday, and by Sunday morning, LeBlanc was trending as one image of him was memed over and over. “Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen,” one person tweeted. Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen pic.twitter.com/RjxxIIX5RI— Gav (@miracleofsound) May 29, 2021 Matt LeBlanc looks like your uncle who will still be sharing the Matt LeBlanc meme on Facebook 6 months from now. pic.twitter.com/amZuj8DVkO— Trinity Collidge Guy (@GlassHalfArsed) May 29, 2021 But more specifically, LeBlanc has drawn specific comparisons to people’s Irish uncle. "And sure, haven't you a big job in Dublin?" #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/SIy1xti1vV— David T Corry (@DCorry1) May 29, 2021 Siri, please show me a picture of a Irish bachelor who says Minerals instead of soft drink, Eye Talian instead of Italian, has strong opinions about the hurling, won’t eat Lasagne without coleslaw and would be mighty craic at a wedding #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/LmB788RCBQ— BiggerthanDavebutsmallerthanBigDave Dave (@LittleBigDaithi) May 29, 2021 Sitting around with the family Christmas night after the last few drinks and leftovers are finished off. “That’s it now lads, all over for another year!” #MattLeBlanc pic.twitter.com/bdAH52SicU— Leona Kane (@Leonaa_x) May 29, 2021 Some even PhotoShopped LeBlanc into pub scenes, where he does admittedly fit in pretty seamlessly. Matt LeBlanc always gits in there before the American tourists do. pic.twitter.com/f3KN4Hc6eN— Kevin O'Dowd (@Kevinodubhda) May 29, 2021 Even the Dublin Airport got in on the fun. “Jaysus, I have to get up at 4am to collect the daughter from up above @DublinAirport. (Secretly, he’s more excited than the time he was on the Just a Minute Quiz.)” the airport’s account posted. Jaysus, I have to get up at 4am to collect the daughter from up above @DublinAirport. (Secretly, he’s more excited than the time he was on the Just a Minute Quiz.) #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/xFcdtHmrrz— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 29, 2021 And how does LeBlanc feel about his adoption by Irish Twitter? Well, for Irish Twitter, it doesn’t really matter. Matt LeBlanc tearfully: But I’m an Actor! I live in Los Angeles!The People of Ireland: No. Your name is Paudie. You live in Roscommon. You love Pints and GAA and you’re everyone’s uncle now.— Conor 🇵🇸 (@Erne_Kid) May 29, 2021 In years to come Matt LeBlanc will be utterly perplexed at the role he played in the reunification of Ireland.— Sheamus #FreePalestine🇵🇸 (@CIndoctrinator) May 29, 2021 Read original story Matt LeBlanc Has Become the Internet’s ‘Irish Uncle’ After ‘Friends’ Reunion Footage At TheWrap

  • Adrian Grenier explains his permanent move from Hollywood to a Texas farm: 'It was lackluster at the top'

    The 44-year-old "Entourage" actor permanently moved from California to a farm located 45 minutes outside of Austin, Texas.

  • Kyrie Irving was right

    All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.

  • A Black woman in Michigan was issued a $385 ticket after her new neighbor called the police on her for loudly talking on a cellphone

    Diamond Robinson, who got a $385 ticket in Eastpointe on Thursday, said she thought her neighbor targeted her because she's Black.

  • John Krasinski thanks Amy Schumer for ‘blowing up’ his ‘pretend marriage for publicity’ with Emily Blunt

    The comedian joked the pair wed for ‘publicity’ in a glowing review of A Quiet Place Part II.

  • Priyanka Chopra Posted the Sweetest Pic of Her Lipstick on Nick Jonas

    This photo 😭.

  • Julianne Moore opens up about being 60: 'It's a privilege to continue to age'

    The Oscar winner turned 60 last December.

  • Madonna cheers on son David Banda as he models a dress: 'Confidence is everything'

    "Look out Naomi," pal Debi Mazar said of the runway-ready teen, who called the dress "so freeing."

  • Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone says the former president must prepare to be indicted for fraud in the coming weeks

    The GOP strategist Roger Stone predicted in an interview with Infowars that Trump would soon be charged with "bank fraud or tax fraud."

  • Neil Finn talks Fleetwood Mac, new Crowded House music and why he loves that 'Don't Dream it's Over' cover by Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande

    Neil Finn recently spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about the new Crowded House album, Dreamers Are Waiting, his role in the recently reunited Fleetwood Mac and the legacy of his biggest hit, "Don't Dream It's Over." Finn specifically enjoys a cover of the song performed by Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande. "I really liked what they did," he said. "You know, they did it recently faithfully to the record with an acoustic version of the record, but they just sang it really well." Watch the full interview with Finn above.

  • Hollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party, proposes tougher laws

    Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, a long-time admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has joined a pro-Kremlin party, the the party said on Sunday. Seagal received a party membership card of an alliance named Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth on Saturday, a video relased by the party showed. It was formed earlier this year, when three leftist parties, all of which support Putin, merged into one.