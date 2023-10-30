Megan Fox Ignores SAG Halloween Rules, Defiantly Tags Union In Costume Post

Megan Fox wasn’t going to let the actors strike sour her Halloween plans.

Hollywood sent itself into a tizzy earlier this month when SAG-AFTRA strongly urged union members and allies not to dress up as TV and movie characters, in hopes of denying struck studios and streamers any free publicity.

Seemingly irked by the guidance, Fox tried to taunt SAG by tagging the guild in photos of the “Kill Bill: Vol. 1”-inspired costume she wore with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Friday night.

The couple definitely nailed their looks, as Fox transformed into teen assassin Gogo Yubari while Kelly donned Uma Thurman’s iconic blood-stained yellow tracksuit.

But the Quentin Tarantino-themed costumes weren’t exactly the sharpest way to clap back at SAG.

Seeing as “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” came out a full 20 years ago, Fox and Kelly’s Halloween homage won’t be helping its distributor, Miramax, make much, if any, money.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed like characters from the movie "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" this weekend, defying SAG's Halloween costume guidance.

SAG’s policy was likely more concerned with giving recent blockbusters like “Barbie” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” a box office bump from any extra attention.

The union explained the guidance more in its initial announcement, where they asked members to use their “collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract.”

SAG suggested actors opt for “generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc),” and urged members not to post any social media of costumes that came from struck companies.

Actor Mandy Moore reacted with a pretty valid critique of the union, saying SAG’s Halloween rules were a waste of time given the fact they have yet to secure a contract.

“Is this a joke? Come on @sagaftra. This is what’s important?” she asked. “We’re asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf. So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months. Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work.”

As the strike nears its four-month mark, SAG-AFTRA leaders and the Alliance for Motion Picture and Television Producers are said to be on track to make a deal soon.

This weekend, a source with The Hollywood Reporter said representatives for the actors and the studios had a “constructive” Saturday and that they would return to the table on Sunday.

