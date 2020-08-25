Megan Fox defends 'Transformers' director Michael Bay: 'I don't agree with cancel culture'

Megan Fox’s first scene in Michael Bay’s 2007 blockbuster Transformers instantly transformed her into an international star and sex symbol. In the years since the film’s release, though, that sequence — which features Fox’s car jockey, Mikaela, bent over the hood of the Autobot, Bumblebee, in his Chevy Camaro form — has become a go-to example of Hollywood’s (and Michael Bay’s in particular) hyper-sexualization of young actresses. Fox’s depiction in Transformers became an issue again earlier this year when Twitter resurfaced a 2009 Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview where the actress talked about being cast as a bikini-wearing extra in Bay’s 2003 hit, Bad Boys II, when she was just 15. That, in turn, led to the resurfacing of the story behind her Transformers audition, which reportedly involved her washing Bay’s Ferrari at his house.

Ultimately, Fox took to Instagram to take control of her narrative: “While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong,” the actress wrote. She went on to note that her Transformers audition happened at parking lot of Bay’s production company, Platinum Dunes, with other crew members and employees present, and she was never required to wear anything suggestive. “There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart,” Fox wrote in her Instagram post. “But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and [Transformers executive producer] Steven [Spielberg] for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner.”

Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment about her new film Rogue, Fox reiterates her gratitude for social media’s support of her attempts to deal with industry sexism over the years. “I was really grateful that people were coming to my defense, and were understanding of what I had gone through,” she says now. “For many years, I didn’t feel supported by anyone, so I do appreciate the support now.”

At the same time, she confesses that she hoped to avoid having to comment on the Kimmel situation at all, but felt the need to defend Bay — with whom she’s had a checkered history — from public condemnation. “It’s not something I’ve been longing to speak out on. But I don’t agree with cancel culture, and I don’t want people to get ‘canceled’ for something they didn’t do. While some of my working relationships were very challenging, that one specifically wasn’t one where I was sexually harassed or suffered, so I felt like I needed to defend him and clarify that. I have plenty of stories, but they don’t involve Michael. I really appreciated the support coming from people, but I also didn’t want to live with something that wasn’t the full truth.”

Asked how she feels about the way Bay filmed her in Transformers, Fox makes it clear she has no regrets. “I don’t think there’s anything particular lascivious about how I was shot in Transformers. I don’t remember anything even that provocative; it was all pretty high-school innocent. I didn’t feel objectified when I was filming it, and I think that’s the point, right? It’s how you feel when you’re shooting it, not how you feel when you’re watching it and I never felt compromised in any of those ways. So for me, it’s not something that I regret, and I don’t think it’s something that needs to be changed. When I watch it now, I don’t have any sort of negative reaction at all.”

View photos Fox and Shia LaBeouf in the original Transformers. (Photo: Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection) More

That said, she’d be happy to see the future of the Transformers franchise follow the example set by Travis Knight’s widely-liked 2018 prequel, Bumblebee, and throw female heroes into the action instead of relegating them to the sidelines. “My generation didn’t have that; our childhood was stuff like Rainbow Brite, so we didn’t really have an action-oriented series to watch where the lead character was female. There’s definitely an audience for that now, and I can see [Transformers] going that direction for sure.”