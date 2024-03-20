Megan Fox Confirmed Exactly What Plastic Surgery She's Had

After years of rampant speculation, Megan Fox discussed all the cosmetic work she's had done.

In a new episode of Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, Megan said, "I'm just gonna go through all the things that I've done because I feel like there's this stigma and I'm not going to win. However, I'm hoping it sets some people free."

Starting with the things that she hasn't done — but has been accused of — Megan said, "I've never had a facelift of any kind. No mid-facelift, no lateral brow lifts — although I would like one — or no regular brow lift. I've never done threads. I have researched them, and it's not because of some moral thing, I just don't really believe they work. I'm also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift."

"I've never had buccal fat removal. I'll never have any fat removed, I'm a lean person that doesn't have enough body fat or fat in my face," she continued. "I will only ever put fat in, I will never be taking fat out. Which leads me to, I've never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that."

When Alex asked her if she'd had anything done on her butt, Megan replied, "I've never had butt implants or a [Brazillian butt lift]. I mean, I'd be so flattered if somebody thought I had that. If I could, I would! I don't have the extra body fat. And that surgery is such a hard one to recover from. It's so insane, it's basically three months that you have to lay flat on your face, and you're bruised for an eternity."

Megan further joked, "If I were ever to do that, if I'm going to survive that surgery, you're going to give me an ass that's like an anomaly. I'm gonna walk through a park and I'm going to turn around and everyone is going to be whispering and laughing and talking because they're like, 'What are we looking at? Circus freak.' If I'm going through that healing process, I'm not coming out with, 'Oh, she's really been hitting the gym lately, extra squats!'" Getty Images

"I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids," she continued. "I had to have them redone very recently because [with] the first set, I didn't have enough body fat to disguise [them], you could see the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set."

Fear of dying while under general anesthetic is a part of Megan's attitude to cosmetic work, as she explained, "I don't like surgery. My body does not react well to general anesthesia. [...] I don't take surgery lightly."

The impact of anesthesia is why Megan said that she asked for "the biggest boobs you can fit in my body" with her most recent augmentation, to which she said, "They're not even not big. There are 32D, which is not that big. They just look big on my body because my body is tiny. [...] I don't care what's on trend. Give me 1990s stripper titties."

As well as Botox, filler, and every laser "you could possibly think," Megan said, "I had my nose done when I was in my early 20s. I've literally been accused of having six, seven, or eight rhinoplasty surgeries — which is impossible, your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven't had a rhinoplasty since I was, I'm gonna say, 23."

There is, however, one surgery that Megan had that she won't talk about. She explained, "There's one thing I had done that I'm gatekeeping, sorry. It was really good and it's not a known plastic surgery."

She concluded, "None of this shit is really safe. It all comes with a risk. So I'm not encouraging people to go out blindly and do things: You should do your own research. But it's a very weird thing to shame somebody for."

You can listen to the full interview here.