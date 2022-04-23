Megan Fox Celebrates Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's 32nd Birthday: 'You're Such a Gorgeous Soul'

Megan Fox Celebrates Fiancée Machine Gun Kelly's 32nd Birthday: 'You're Such A Gorgeous Soul' https://www.instagram.com/meganfox/

Megan Fox/Instagram

Megan Fox is showing her soon-to-be husband some love on his birthday.

On Friday, the Transformers star, 35, shared a sweet tribute to Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) as she celebrated his 32nd birthday.

Posting a picture on Instagram of the musician giving her a piggyback ride, Fox raved about him in the caption, "Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali)."

"And as a baby you were both 'cuddly and fussy at the same time' and I couldn't have imagined a more apt description of you," she continued. "EST please make Colson a shirt that says cuddly and fussy 🙏🏼.

"The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have," she wrote. "How generous and how thoughtful you are…How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…"

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on December 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Calling him "by far the most unique human I have ever met," Fox added: "And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday - I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see."

The Till Death actress concluded her note to the "love of my life," saying: "You're such a gorgeous soul. I'm honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love."

Kelly and Fox confirmed their relationship in July 2020 after meeting on the set of the Randall Emmett-directed indie film Midnight in the Switchgrass earlier that year.

In January, the couple got engaged, revealing that they sealed the union by drinking "each other's blood" in an Instagram post detailing their engagement.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her Instagram post announcing the news.

"We asked for magic," she continued. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Fox added. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22 ✨."

Shortly after the pair got engaged, a source told PEOPLE that the news wasn't a shock to those who know them.

"They had been talking about it for a while," the insider said. "For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation. They spend every waking second together."