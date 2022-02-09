Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's divorce is final — 2 years after their split
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially divorced — two years after they split. A judge signed off on their final divorce settlement on Tuesday, according to TMZ. The exes, who share three children, reached the agreement in October but were waiting for it to be officially official.