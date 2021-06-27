Megan Fox celebrates being bisexual in sultry Pride selfie: 'Putting the B in #LGBTQIA'

Megan Fox referenced her bisexual identity in a post celebrating Pride. (Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Megan Fox is celebrating Pride as a bisexual woman.

The 35-year-old actress flashed her rainbow-inspired manicure in a set of sultry selfies posted to Instagram this weekend, as Pride celebrations get underway. Currently in a hot-and-heavy relationship with musician and actor Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker), the mom of three has been "putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over decades" according to her caption.

Fox first publicly spoke out about her sexuality in a 2008 interview with GQ, in which she admitted having crushes on Olivia Wilde and Jenna Jameson and revealed that she'd briefly dated a female stripper at age 18.

"I'm not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl," the Transformers star said at the time.

The following year, Fox told Esquire that there was "no question in my mind about being bisexual."

"I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society," she shared, adding that she is a "hypocrite" because she wouldn't date a bisexual woman.

"That means they also sleep with men, and men are so dirty that I'd never want to sleep with a girl who had slept with a man," she told the magazine.

After a lengthy relationship, Fox married actor Brian Austin Green in 2010, having three children with the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor before announcing their separation in May 2020. She filed for divorce in November.

Fox's Pride post, meanwhile, has fans hailing her as a "bisexual queen" and "bi icon," with one commenter replying, "Honey you made us realize the B in a lot of us."

