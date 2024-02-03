Mega Awkward Moments From The Grammys
“You got robbed. I wanted you to win. You should have. It’s weird and it sucks that I robbed you.”
“You got robbed. I wanted you to win. You should have. It’s weird and it sucks that I robbed you.”
'Like being wrapped in a chinchilla,' gushed one of over 9,000 rave reviewers.
Apple's Series 9 Apple Watch is deeply discounted at Best Buy today. Both the 41mm and 45mm GPS models are $100 off, bringing the prices down to $299 and $329, respectively. The Series 9 Apple Watch comes with the new Double Tap feature.
Save big on amazing hidden deals, from stick vacs to tech finds.
This week, Amazon announced Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant trained on the e-commerce giant’s product catalog as well as information from around the web. Rufus lives inside Amazon’s mobile app, helping with finding products, performing product comparisons and getting recommendations on what to buy. Last August, the Pew Research Center found that among those in the U.S. who've heard of OpenAI's GenAI chatbot ChatGPT (18% of adults), only 26% have tried it.
In this week's TMA: 🧠💻, 🤑🎸, 📱📲
Tap Account Center and a menu will appear showing you the singular or multiple profiles you manage and all the tools on one page. Instead of selecting “Personal details” as you would on a mobile device, tap “Your information and permissions,” which will open up three drop-down menus, one of which reads “Deactivation or deletion.” Tap and then select the profile you want to deactivate or delete, then select which action you want to proceed with. Either way, you will be prompted to write your password for that profile if you select to deactivate or delete the account. Finally, you will need to select a reason for deleting or deactivating the account, and then you’re done. Once you select the reason, for a second time, Instagram will ask you to confirm deletion and give you a date that your account details will be permanently deleted off of the platform. Again, after your request goes through, it can take Meta up to 30 days to delete the account and affiliated information permanently. Meta does warn that during the 30 days pass, your content will remain subject to Instagram’s privacy policy, but your information and profile will not be accessible to other people using Instagram. It also is worth noting that it can take up to 90 days for the deletion process to finish after it gets initiated. So if you're really trying to disappear, it could take a while.
Watch out for sales growth, global expansion, and more investments in digital capabilities.
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared. Bonus: It's on sale!
Peruse these finds, from LED shoes to vinyl records — whatever you pick, just make sure it's Taylor's Version.
Over the last 25 years, I’ve been a tech investor, founder, organizer, strategist and academic. As AI’s presence in our lives increases, so does the number of diverse founders leveraging it to develop positive, socially impactful services and products. Because their unique life experiences inform these founders’ ingenuity, their startups often address critical social needs.