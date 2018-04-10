'The Meg' trailer: Jason Statham battles a giant shark that makes Jaws look like a goldfish
Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, along comes the first trailer for The Meg to put you off swimming FOR LIFE.
The Meg sees a prehistoric creature, long-thought extinct – the Megalodon of the title – roaming the open seas with only Jason Statham keeping the beaches safe from this 75-foot-long shark. To put the scale of the Meg into context, Bruce – the shark in Jaws – was just 25-foot-long.
You’re DEFINITELY going to need a much bigger boat for this one. In fact, you’re probably going to need an aircraft carrier to be safe from this beast. Watch the first trailer above.
Here’s the official synopsis: A deep-sea submersible—part of an international undersea observation program—has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific…with its crew trapped inside.
With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the crew—and the ocean itself—from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon.
What no one could have imagined is that, years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now, teamed with Suyin, he must confront his fears and risk his own life to save everyone trapped below…bringing him face to face once more with the greatest and largest predator of all time.
The Meg opens on August 10, in 2D and 3D in select theatres and IMAX.
