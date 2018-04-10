'The Meg' trailer: Jason Statham battles a giant shark that makes Jaws look like a goldfish

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, along comes the first trailer for The Meg to put you off swimming FOR LIFE.

The Meg sees a prehistoric creature, long-thought extinct – the Megalodon of the title – roaming the open seas with only Jason Statham keeping the beaches safe from this 75-foot-long shark. To put the scale of the Meg into context, Bruce – the shark in Jaws – was just 25-foot-long.

Jason Statham is deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor in The Meg (WB) More

You’re DEFINITELY going to need a much bigger boat for this one. In fact, you’re probably going to need an aircraft carrier to be safe from this beast. Watch the first trailer above.

Here’s the official synopsis: A deep-sea submersible—part of an international undersea observation program—has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific…with its crew trapped inside.

The Meg opens this summer, beginning on August 10, in 2D and 3D in select theatres and IMAX. (WB) More

