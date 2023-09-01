Meg Ryan’s ‘What Happens Later’ Pushes Back Release Thanks to Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Film

taylor-swift-bumps-meg-ryan - Credit: Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/WireImage

The Movie Theater (Taylor’s Version)? A day after Taylor Swift announced that she’ll be releasing her Eras Tour film on Oct. 13, What Happens Later — the rom-com directed by and starring Meg Ryan — announced it will be pushing back its release two weeks to let Swifties have their moment at the box office.

“So we’ll take our time…Are you ready for it?” tweeted production company Bleecker Street Films, referencing Swift’s Reputation song. What Happens Later was also set to drop Oct. 13. “Meg Ryan ends her 14-year rom-com hiatus and the #Megaissance begins with #WhatHappensLater, now happening…later,” they added. “Coming only to theaters November 3!”

What Happens Later is the second movie after The Exorcist: Believer, to change their release date to give Swift her day. “Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23,” producer Jason Blum tweeted with the hashtag #TaylorWins, also referencing Reputation.

On Thursday, Swift announced the Eras Tour film alongside a trailer featuring footage from the singer’s shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. AMC earned $26 million in ticket revenue on the day the film was announced, breaking the record for presale tickets previously held by Spider-Man: No Way Home at $16.9 million.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 🫶 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)”

Tickets for the tour film are priced at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors. She also encouraged fans to dress up and exchange bracelets for the film experience, like the tour.

Meanwhile, What Happens Later marks Ryan’s first directorial role since 2015’s drama film Ithaca, which she also starred in. The film was written by Ryan, Kirk Lynn, and Steven Dietz, based on his play Shooting Star.

