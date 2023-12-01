Meg Ryan defends her and Dennis Quaid's son, Jack Quaid, from 'nepo baby' criticism

Meg Ryan is defending her and Dennis Quaid's son, Jack Quaid, against "nepo baby" criticism.

The "What Happens Later" actress, 62, shared her thoughts on the larger nepo baby conversation with Glamour in a cover story published Thursday, calling the criticism "dismissive."

"You don't wish it (on anyone). It's too hard, and it's too weird," Ryan said. "Jack is really talented. He's more of a natural than I'll ever be. That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts, and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege."

Short for nepotism or the practice of favoring friends and family for jobs, the phrase has gained traction among social media users as they've used the term with both fascination and repulsion after learning up-and-coming stars might've had a helping hand in entering show business.

The discourse was sparked once again in Vulture's cover story, "The Year of the Nepo Baby," in 2022.

The "When Harry Met Sally" star also told the outlet she has long known Jack Quaid, 31, had talent.

"I remember seeing him in a middle school production of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream.' He was playing Bottom," she said. "I was newly divorced from his dad, and he was seated at the other side of the gym.

"I had my head in my hands and was like, 'Oh, no. He's good. He's really good,'" she continued. "I leaned forward, and I see Dennis, and he's also leaning forward with his head in his hands. I just knew."

Jack Quaid has previously talked about his famous parents in an interview with USA TODAY.

"People think I'm a solid half and half I think," the "Scream" actor said. "Some people see Mom, some people see Dad. It's kind of like an optical illusion."

He also opened up about wanting to distance himself from his parents, even considering changing his last name.

"I did think about changing my name at one point, but then I was like, A: People are going to know anyway, there's no getting around that. And B: I like my last name. I’ll keep it," he said.

Ryan shares son Jack Quaid with her ex-husband, Dennis Quaid, 69. The couple were married for nine years, from 1991 to 2000. Ryan later adopted daughter Daisy True Ryan in 2006.

Dennis Quaid has two other children, Zoe Grace Quaid and Thomas Boone Quaid, with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington.

Jack Quaid stars as Hughie Campbell in "The Boys" and physicist Richard Feynman in "Oppenheimer." He made his acting debut in 2012's "The Hunger Games" as Marvel.

