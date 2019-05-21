Meet the ex-rocker that made Grumpy Cat the rock star of the cat world

Grumpy Cat, the internet-famous feline who died last week at age 7, was without a doubt the rock star of the cat community. But she rose to fame because of another, human rock star: Ben Lashes, ex-frontman of the Seattle pop-punk band the Lashes. While his former bandmate, Erik Howk, went on to success as the guitarist of Portugal. The Man, Lashes left the music world behind to become a full-time professional “meme manager” — and as a result, Grumpy went on to make the whole world smile with her famous frown.

“I just helped facilitate. She made herself her own rock star,” Lashes, whom Mashable once called “The Man Who Made Grumpy Cat Rich,” humbly stresses.

“Music is hard,” says Lashes, and as a result, many musicians eventually shift to second-act careers or take side jobs. (“Uber driver, Lyft driver, Postmates driver,” Lashes suggests wryly.) But Lashes may have the most unusual, and certainly one of the most lucrative, career-transition stories. He actually “stumbled into” his Grumpy gig, and he eventually built a reported $100 million kitty empire. But it was the “O.G. internet kitty,” the blue-shirted, piano-playing Keyboard Cat, that made it all possible.

Ben Lashes had spent a decade touring with the Lashes (who released The Stupid Stupid EP on Lookout! Records in 2004 and Get It on Columbia in 2006), and was working a day job at the music distributor CD Baby, when he got a call from a family friend, comedian and artist Charlie Schmidt: “Hey, your dad told me to call you. I made a video called ‘Keyboard Cat.’" The lo-fi ‘80s video, of Schmidt’s striped orange cat Fatso playing a synthesizer, had gone viral after Schmidt uploaded it to YouTube in 2007, and Schmidt didn’t know how to handle the unprecedented situation.

The Lashes (Ben Lashes, center) in 2006. (Photo: Columbia Records) More

“He filmed it in his garage, or his basement, in 1984. He bought a Beta camera like the week that they came out to market. To me, he’s kind of like a rock ‘n’ roll, Andy Warhol-meets-Pee-wee Herman artist of all genres. He actually went viral in the ‘90s on Jay Leno's show. He put up plexiglass over his nose and lip-synced to the song from The Love Boat and stuff,” says Lashes. “In '84, right after he got the camera, he filmed [Fatso], all alone, and really he just put it at the end of his acting reel or art reel that he would send around. It was kind of a passed around, you know, pre-YouTube, when people would trade VHS tapes. I know back on tour I used to get VHS tapes and DVDs. It was one of those kinds of videos that no one really knew where it came from. It would pop up places. So then he finally put it up on YouTube, and after a number of months of it laying kind of dormant with a couple thousand views, all of a sudden it took off. A blogger named Brad O’Farrell actually found it, made up the idea that Keyboard Cat was going to play off films around the world. …[O’Farrell] started compiling those and sent the first video to YouTube, and it took off at a big speed.”

That’s where Lashes came in, after Schmidt rang him up. “I was like, I saw it on The Soup, you're probably rolling in dough!’ And he was like, ‘No, everybody's stealing it! I don't know what's going on!’ I was like, "Well, that's not right. This is like you woke up with a hit song on the radio, you own your masters and you already have your band. That's all the hardest stuff to get in Hollywood! Now the windows are there --open for you to either screw it all up and do dumb stuff, or keep making fans happy and keep creating new content that they're already into.’”

Schmidt later adopted another orange tabby, Bento, which he used to create new Keyboard Cat videos until Bento's death in 2018. “I tried to get him another manager. I called agencies and stuff and I was like, ‘I know this cat that's got a blue shirt and plays the piano. He's got a million eyeballs on it. You're gonna love it!” And they were just, like, hanging up on me,” Lashes recalls. “I was incoming from the punk-rock world and all that kind of stuff, so I was like, ‘Well, we're gonna do it on our own.’ My mantra was ‘respect the cat.’ Just because it's a cat on YouTube doesn't mean we should treat it with any less respect than any other celebrity that did something weird.”