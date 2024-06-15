Meet Elizabeth Mendel, Miss New Jersey 2024

Elizabeth Mendel credits Cape May Court House for building her into the person she is today.

Now, the 22-year-old is representing her hometown — and the entire Garden State — as 2024's Miss New Jersey.

Each summer, eager pageant queens from all around the Garden State take a trip to the shore to compete for the title of Miss New Jersey, putting them one step closer to the Miss America title.

"It all went blurry," she said, recounting the moment that the first runner up was called, and Mendel realized she had won the title.

Mendel took the crown after just her second year competing on the Miss New Jersey stage, promoting her platform, "Image is Everywhere." She advocates for eating disorder awareness, having struggled with an eating disorder herself.

That disease actually contributed to the pageant queen's taking a break from competing in the Miss America Opportunity, an organization that she had been involved in since the age of 16.

Last year, her first year back in the circuit, she was third runner up for Miss New Jersey. This year, her local title of Miss South Jersey 2024 allowed her to take to the state stage again.

More: 'We're still here': LGBTQ+ seniors reflect on what pride means to them

Elizabeth Mendel is Miss New Jersey 2024.

What Mendel wants people to know is how the Miss America Scholarship Foundation has impacted not only her, but young women around the country.

Each year, the nonprofit foundation awards over $5 million in tuition scholarships to young women across the country.

Mendel also emphasized that pageantry, and the Miss America Opportunity, provides young women a "really big platform ... to advocate for something they are really passionate about."

"It's not just about wearing a crown [and] putting on a dress," she said.

Now, Mendel is excited to represent her hometown, which she called "a slice of heaven," and the state of New Jersey at the Miss America 2025 competition.

More: Here are some hidden gem beaches in South Jersey

Elizabeth Mendel of Cape May Court House is Miss New Jersey 2024. (Credit: Provided by Elizabeth Mendel)

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey native claims Miss New Jersey 2024 title