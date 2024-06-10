Meet the dog who plays canine realtor Karen Bark and her sister, Joy

Jun. 10—If you've never seen a dog wearing a wig giving house tours, now's your chance.

The dog is named Biscuit, and she and her adopted sister, Joy, are the stars of a TikTok account called mistermainer that Mainer Dmitry Pepper launched in 2021.

Biscuit is an English Bull Terrier mix who was rescued from a kill shelter in Georgia, and Joy is an English Bull Terrier from New Hampshire.

Pepper said that Biscuit is a playful, energetic dog who loves people, pets and going on car trips and to the park. "She is very personable and loves to be close to humans."

When Biscuit dons a brown bob wig and assumes the alternate identity of a hyper real estate agent named Karen Bark, the results are hilarious. "I do all voiceover work of Karen Bark and her realtor friend, Suzan Wouphf. They take people on house tours, making light of high house costs," said Pepper.

@mistermainer Biscuit is a realtor now #realtoroftiktok #realtor #homes #dogs ♬ original sound — MisterMainer

Other times, clips show the dogs living their best lives, bobbing their heads and wagging their tails along to dance music, including Patrice Rushen's 1982 hit song "Forget Me Nots."

"My videos of Biscuit first went viral on TikTok in January 2021. I continued my work, making dance videos and comedy skits of dogs, building 19 million followers on TikTok, 1 million on Instagram and 2.8 million on YouTube," said Pepper.

Most clips are laugh-out-loud funny, and the bond between Biscuit, Joy and Pepper is strong, even when side-splitting shenanigans are happening.

Copy the Story Link