Meet the cast of Netflix's 'Avatar The Last Airbender' live action series
Netflix's live-action adaptation of the 2005 Nickelodeon animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" premiered on Thursday.
The debut season portrayed a world where people can control one of four elements − water, earth, fire, air − and live in four respective nations. The show follows Aang (Gordon Cormier) who learns he is the Avatar, the only one who can master all four elements, and must defeat the Fire Nation to end a 100-year war.
The series introduced young and up-and-coming actors including Gordon Cormier and Kiawentiio Tarbell who play Aang and Katara respectively. However, the show was backed by some notable talent including "Lost" actor Daniel Dae Kim and "Kim's Convenience" star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.
Meet the cast that brought fans of the classic cartoon to life.
Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang
Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara
Ian Ousley as Sokka
Dallas Liu as Zuko
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh
Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai
Elizabeth Yu as Azula
Maria Zhang as Suki
Thalia Tran as Mai and Momona Tamada as Ty Lee
C.S. Lee as Avatar Roku
Arden Cho as June
James Sie as the cabbage merchant
Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue
Danny Pudi as The Mechanist
Ken Leung as Zhao
Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi
Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi
Sebastian Amoruso as Jet
