Meet the cast of Netflix's 'Avatar The Last Airbender' live action series

Netflix's live-action adaptation of the 2005 Nickelodeon animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" premiered on Thursday.

The debut season portrayed a world where people can control one of four elements − water, earth, fire, air − and live in four respective nations. The show follows Aang (Gordon Cormier) who learns he is the Avatar, the only one who can master all four elements, and must defeat the Fire Nation to end a 100-year war.

The series introduced young and up-and-coming actors including Gordon Cormier and Kiawentiio Tarbell who play Aang and Katara respectively. However, the show was backed by some notable talent including "Lost" actor Daniel Dae Kim and "Kim's Convenience" star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

Meet the cast that brought fans of the classic cartoon to life.

Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang

Avatar: The Last Airbender. Gordon Cormier as Aang in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara

Kiawentiio as Katara in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Ian Ousley as Sokka

Avatar: The Last Airbender. Ian Ousley as Sokka in episode 101 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

Dallas Liu as Zuko

Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

Daniel Dae Kim as Ozai in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Elizabeth Yu as Azula

Elizabeth Yu as Azula in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Maria Zhang as Suki

Thalia Tran as Mai and Momona Tamada as Ty Lee

Thalia Tran as Mai, Momona Tamada as Ty Lee in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

C.S. Lee as Avatar Roku

C.S. Lee as Avatar Roku in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Arden Cho as June

Arden Cho as June in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

James Sie as the cabbage merchant

Avatar: The Last Airbender. James Sie as Cabbage Merchant in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue

Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Danny Pudi as The Mechanist

Danny Pudi as The Mechanist in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Ken Leung as Zhao

Ken Leung as Zhao in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi

Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi

Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Sebastian Amoruso as Jet

Sebastian Amoruso as Jet in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Avatar The Last Airbender' Netflix cast: Who plays Aang, Zuko, Suki