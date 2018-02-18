Meet the activists joining stars on the Bafta red carpet

Activists fighting harassment and violence against women are being invited to the event by celebrities.

Activists fighting harassment and violence against women are to walk the red carpet at the Bafta Film Awards on Sunday night, alongside stars of the big screen.

In a move mirroring last month’s Golden Globes initiative, actresses Tessa Thompson, Andrea Riseborough, Gemma Arterton, Gemma Chan and Naomie Harris will be joined by special guests at the event.

The move comes after more than 190 female British stars penned an open letter demanding an end to harassment, abuse and impunity across all industries.

Here we profile the six activists from Everyday Sexism founder Laura Bates to two of the famed “Dagenham Girls” involved in the 1968 Ford Motors strike.

Marai Larasi, guest of Tessa Thompson

Larasi is the executive director of Imkaan (UK), a leading black-feminist network organisation with members in England, Wales and Scotland.

She joins US actress Thompson – who is nominated for the rising star Bafta – after previously walking the red carpet with Emma Watson at the Golden Globes last month.

Imkaan’s members are dedicated women’s organisations and community groups working to end violence against black and minority ethnic women and girls through support, prevention and awareness-raising.

Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, guest of Andrea Riseborough

Pt 1- SISTA ANTHOLOGY: I can’t begin to tell you how overjoyed I am to be an Editor alongside Rikki Beadle-Blair and John R Gordon on ‘SISTA!’ It’s and anthology of writing by and about same gender loving women of African/Caribbean descent with a UK connection. pic.twitter.com/r3bbLjx3NR — Phyll Opoku-Gyimah (@MsLadyPhyll) December 10, 2017

Opoku-Gyimah is the co-founder and director of UK Black Pride, a trade unionist, columnist and equalities campaigner who focuses on intersectionality.

She was named in the World Pride Power List in 2017 and was formerly the head of political campaigns and equality at the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Trade Union.

Eileen Pullen and Gwen Davis, guests of Gemma Arterton

Pullen and Davis are two of the 187 “Dagenham Girls” who walked out of the Ford Motor Company’s Dagenham plant in June 1968 after learning their work was classified as unskilled – leaving their pay 15 per cent below that of their male counterparts.

The strike, which lasted three weeks, put all car production to a halt. During that time, the Dagenham women were joined by 195 women from Ford’s Halewood plant in Merseyside.

Their brave stand resulted in the 1970 Equal Pay Act and the events inspired 2010 film Made In Dagenham, later turned into a West End musical which starred Arterton.

Laura Bates, guest of Gemma Chan

