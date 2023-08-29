A medical emergency cliffhanger on ‘Below Deck: Down Under’ leaves viewers freaking out

A guest aboard the yacht suffers convulsions, leaving viewers concerned about his fate on Below Deck: Down Under. (Discovery)

A scary moment with a guest at the end of Monday’s Below Deck: Down Under left crew members on the show scrambling to help and viewers at home wondering what happened.

The Bravo reality show features the captain and crew of a private yacht, along with the guests who charter it. In this case, the primary guest was named Tom Shelton and described on the show as a “highly successful property developer” in Eastern Australia. He was there with his closest friends, or as one of the crew members called them, “seven big Australian blokes.”

Only a few hours after boarding, the guys sat down for a multi-course dinner prepared by the boat’s chef, Tzarina Mace-Ralph. Not long after being served a course of seared scallop with Béarnaise and caviar, one of the guests — referred to as “Joshy” by his friends — began convulsing and making noises and was shown to be possibly foaming at the mouth before being laid down onto his side.

Chief Steward Aesah Scott quickly radioed the boat’s captain, Jason Chambers, who sprung into action providing medical care while Scott called for the nearest onshore doctor. Cameras were rolling as confusion set in throughout the boat with crew members trying to figure out what was happening.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger with “to be continued…” coming on screen at the end, leaving many viewers to express their concern for the guest on social media.

I hope this man is going to be okay. 💔😩#belowdeckdownunder #belowdeck — GrampaLou (LuLu) (@coylecalkins) August 29, 2023

Allergic reaction? Hopefully that Charter Guest is okay. #BelowDeckDownUnder — OverBoard: A Below Deck Podcast (@OverBoard_Pod) August 29, 2023

Below Deck may have its first guest death coming. pic.twitter.com/S7gtAsr24a — Ryan Grannan-Doll (@BostonHanSolo) August 29, 2023

While an allergic reaction was the most common theory for viewers, the standard “preference sheet meeting” that the show includes before guests arrive didn’t mention anyone’s allergies on the air, with no other causes being hinted at before the episode ended. So it seems concerned viewers will have to wait until next week to find out what happened and if he’s okay.

It's already been a drama-filled season thus far, with two cast members being fired after incidents of inappropriate behavior. And even Monday's episode featured another firing early on, when deckhand Adam Kodra was let go after a major mishap with the anchor.

Talk about a rocky season.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.