Medic! George Clooney and Julianna Margulies hold adorable ER reunion

Check your pulse, because George Clooney and Julianna Margulies' sweet ER reunion will have your heart fluttering.

The pair, who co-starred as series regulars on the hit NBC medical drama across five seasons, came together Wednesday night at a New York City screening for Clooney's new directorial feature The Tender Bar.

Julianna Margulies and George Clooney

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock Julianna Margulies and George Clooney hold an 'ER' reunion at 'The Tender Bar' screening.

The pair shared smiles as Margulies embraced her colleague and friend.

Since their respective departures from ER (Clooney left the main cast after season 5 in 1999, with Margulies exiting a year later after the season 6 finale aired in 2000), the pair have frequently appeared together in public. Margulies attended the premiere of Clooney's Syriana, which would later win the actor his first Oscar, in 2005, and she later presented him with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 62nd Emmys in 2010.

George Clooney and Julianna Margulies

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Julianna Margulies and George Clooney at the 'Syriana' premiere in 2005.

Both stars have forged successful careers following their turns on ER. Clooney has consistently worked in film both in front of (The Descendants) and behind the camera (The Midnight Sky), while Margulies went on to win a pair of Emmys for her work on the legal drama The Good Wife. She currently stars alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

ER George Clooney as Doctor Doug Ross, Julianna Margulies as Nurse Carol Hathaway

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank George Clooney and Julianna Margulies on 'ER.'

In April, Clooney and Margulies also reunited for a roundtable discussion on Stars in the House with fellow cast members Gloria Reuben, Noah Wyle, Laura Innes, Anthony Edwards, Alex Kingston, Goran Visnjic, Paul McCrane, Ming-Na Wen, Laura Cerón, Yvette Freeman, Conni Marie Brazelton, and CCH Pounder. When asked about a potential reboot, Clooney said he felt it wouldn't be possible.

"It would be hard to say that you could do it at the level that we did it, I'm not sure that that's available... my wife has been watching it, which is very odd, and I have to say, it's such great television," he said. "It's stunning work, and I felt that way about a lot of the episodes I saw. I'm not sure, it's hard to catch lightning again."

Story continues

Margulies echoed the sentiment: "I don't think you can reboot it. You can't capture lightning in a bottle twice," she finished. "I think you have to leave what was so beautiful and move on, because it just feels cheap. It feels like it would cheapen it for me."

See Clooney and Margulies hold their mini ER reunion above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Related content: