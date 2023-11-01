‘Mean Girls’ Trio Reunite For Walmart’s “Fetch” Black Friday Ad

A Walmart ad touting its Black Friday deals gathered three of the four stars of the Mean Girls, with the movies’s Amanda Seyfried, Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert diving into their iconic characters.

The spot, which dropped today, featured the trio as adult versions of the high schoolers they played in the 2004 movie directed by Mark Waters and co-written by Tina Fey.

In the spot, Chabert’s Gretchen is still trying to make “Fetch” happen except this time as a mom of a high schooler (spoiler: they’re still not buying it), while Seyfried’s Karen Smith is a news reporter still trying to nail down the facts. Lohan’s Cady, who narrates the ad like she did in the movie, is now a high school’s guidance counselor.

No sign of Rachel McAdams, who played the mean girls’ leader Regina in the movie, in the ad, which runs about 2 minutes.

The movie earned Fey and co-writer Rosiland Wiseman a WGA Award nom for adapting Wiseman’s nonfiction book Queen Bees and Wannabees: Helping Your Daughter Survive Cliques, Gossip, Boyfriends, and the New Realities of Girl World.

The IP was later turned into a musical that debuted on Broadway in 2018.

Watch the Walmart ad above.

