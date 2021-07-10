Lindsay Lohan and other 'Mean Girls' stars react to Amanda Seyfried's throwback pic: 'Such a fun time.'

LOS ANGELES - APRIL 30: The movie "Mean Girls", directed by Mark Waters. Seen here from left, Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron and Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith. Initial theatrical release April 30, 2004. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

The cast of Mean Girls is taking us back to 2003.

Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried posted a throwback photo on Instagram featuring some of her cast members from the iconic 2004 teen comedy. In the film, which was penned by Tina Fey, Seyfried portrayed Karen, the not-so-bright (but possibly psychic!) member of a clique known as The Plastics. Seyfried captioned the pic, “#FBF weekends in 2003, baby.”

The photo shows Seyfried alongside Lindsay Lohan , who starred as African transplant Cady; Lacey Chabert, who portrayed second-in-command Gretchen; Jonathan Bennett, who appeared as love interest Aaron; Lizzy Caplan, who played outsider Janis; and Daniel Franzese, who portrayed Cady’s new pal Damian.

Missing from the pic? Rachel McAdams, who portrayed queen bee Regina.

Amanda Seyfried posts picture of the Mean Girls cast.

The Mean Girls cast gushed over the photo in the comments section. Franzese wrote, “Ohhh emmm geeee.” Chabert shared, “Wow. So many good memories,” while Bennett simply couldn’t get over how young everyone looked: “We are babies!”

Lohan, who has spent the last few years living outside of the United States and is returning to film this year with a new Netflix movie, added, “Such a fun time! A great team!”

Lohan has stated that she would love to return to the Mean Girls universe in an interview on Lights Out With David Spade.

“I think I was hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long time. I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2,” she explained. “To work with Tina, and the whole crew again, and [director] Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that. But that’s all in their hands, really. So that would definitely be an exciting thing.”

While technically there has already been a made-for-TV Mean Girls 2, which aired on what was then known as ABC Family in 2011 and did not feature the original cast, it’s clear that people love this movie — and perhaps no one more than its stars.

