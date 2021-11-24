Mean Girls Star Lacey Chabert Mourns Death of Older Sister Wendy at 46: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'

Lacey Chabert

Lacey Chabert is mourning the death of her older sister.

The Mean Girls actress, 39, wrote an Instagram tribute to her sibling, Wendy, 46, on Tuesday.

"My beautiful sister, Wendy," Chabert wrote in the caption. "Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don't know how we will ever put back together again now that you're gone."

She continued, "We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever. The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity. Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much💔."

No details about the cause of Wendy's death were shared.

The actress received several well-wishes from her friends and former costars like Tamera Mowry, who wrote in the caption, "Oh dear Lacey! I'm so so sorry!!!!!!! Praying for you, Wendy's family and your family! 💔🙏🏽."

The View's Sara Haines also commented, "I'm so so sorry to read this. Thinking of all of you and sending so much love and strength your way. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️😢."

Candace Cameron Bure wrote, "Lacy, we are praying for you, your family and Wendy's family 🙏🏻. We love you, always here for you my sweet sweet friend ❤️."

In August, Chabert celebrated National Sisters Day with a throwback photo of herself, Wendy and her other older sister, Crissy.

"Couldn't let #nationalsistersday pass without saying how much I love my two sisters," she wrote. "They are the best big sisters ever and I thank God for them every day. Love you Wendy and Crissy ❤️."