How ‘Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett and fiancé Jaymes Vaughan hope to change the wedding industry

Jonathan Bennett, best known for playing Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, and his fiancé, Jaymes Vaughan, are really making a mark with their new partnership.

When the actors got engaged over the holidays, they noticed a major gap in the wedding industry: rings for same-sex couples. Bennett and Vaughan have teamed up with Kay Jewelers to design Our Ring, an engagement and wedding band "for our entire LGBTQ+ community." It's one of the first same-sex band offerings by a major retailer.

"When I went to propose to Jonathan, I could not find a ring anywhere," Vaughan recalls to Yahoo Entertainment. "First off, what is the tradition when it's two guys? What do you do? And then second off, what are the rings like? I couldn't find anything."

Vaughan realized he was going to have to create something, but in doing so, he wanted to change the industry for LGBTQ couples.

"I reached out to Kay because I knew they had a good track record with LGBTQ+ people and initiatives and said, 'Hey, I want to design this ring first off to propose to Jonathan,'" he explains. "My goal is to change the whole wedding, jewelry industry."

Our Ring is a 14K brushed white gold with one side adorned with diamonds all the way around, while the other side looks like a traditional wedding band. The betrothed couple hopes that a decade from now it's "commonplace that there are items for the LGBTQ+ community" at jewelry stores, and "that people walk in and their mind is blown."

Vaughan notes how joyous events like weddings and engagements "are always" celebrated for straight couples. "It should be that way for every gay couple too," he declares.

As for their special day, Bennett and Vaughan exclusively reveal they will be getting married in March 2022 in Mexico. Their BFF, YouTube star Brian Tyler Cohen, will be officiating. For more details, watch the video above.

Story continues

Our Ring by Jaymes + Jonathan will be available exclusively on Kay.com beginning June 2nd.

— Video produced by Jen Kucsak, edited by Steve Michel

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: