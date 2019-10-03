The 'Mean Girls' Cast — Including Lindsay Lohan — Reunites on Mean Girls Day for a Special Cause

HappyMean Girls Day!

On Thursday, the cast of the beloved 2004 comedy reunited for a special cause in honor ofMean GirlsDay. The holiday is celebrated on Oct. 3 every year the same day that Mean GirlscharacterAaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was in math class.

Stars Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, Amanda Seyfried and more joined together to create a special video message in support of the Thirst Project, encouraging fans to donate money to build a fresh water well in Uganda with the hashtag #MeanGirlsDoGood.

Bennett who played Aaron Samuels in the film opens up the video by joking, “Today, of course I’ll ask you what day it is.”

“This October third, we’re teaming up with the Thirst Project,” Seyfried, 33, explains.

“Thirst Project builds fresh water wells in developing countries to bring clean water to those who need it most,” Lacey Chabertcontinues.

This #October3rd the #MeanGirlsDoGood Weve teamed up with @thirstproject to build clean water wells in Africa. So to our fans please GIVE (it would be so fetch.) And thank you for the years of continued support. Now lets raise some money!! #MeanGirlsDay https://t.co/8kdIHmSFce pic.twitter.com/hY5mD3U0Az — Jonathan Bennett (@JonathanBennett) October 3, 2019

“We all know Cady was from Africa,” Lohan, 33, chimes in, “but this year we want to help building a well in Uganda and I want your help.”

The cast then asked fans to donate three dollars to their Thirst Project campaign in honor of Oct. 3, to help reach their goal of $8,000. According to the campaign’s website, $8,000 covers the cost of building a well for an entire village in Uganda, which would bring clean water to almost 500 people.

Also celebrating theMean Girlsholiday is the movie’s writer and starTina Fey.

On Thursday, the actress is hosting a screening of the movieduring a Facebook Live event from New York City, in partnership with Facebook and Paramount Pictures.

The livestream will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. and Fey will be joined by friend and Mean Girls super-fan Busy Philipps for the screening, with both participating in fun activities before, during and after the movie. The special event comes 15 years after the movie hit theaters in April 2004.

Also starring Rachel McAdams, Amy Poehler, Lizzy Caplan and Tim Meadows, the movie has gone on to garner a cult following and even spun off a musical adaptation currently running on Broadway.

Fans can donate to theMean GirlsThirst Project campaign here.