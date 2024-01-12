‘Mean Girls’ Begins Weekend Rule With $3M+, ‘Beekeeper’ Collects $2M+ – Box Office

Paramount’s next iteration of Mean Girls has minted $3.25M in previews. That’s only from 4pm previews that began yesterday.

A reminder that Paramount pivoted the release of Mean Girls: It was originally intended for Paramount+, and the test scores screamed, ‘Release this movie theatrically!’.

Meanwhile, Amazon MGM’s is looking to appease guys over MLK weekend with The Beekeeper, which so far has $2.4M from previews last night. The David Ayer directed, Jason Statham movie is booked in 3,303 theaters — and the movie will have the upside of Imax tickets.

Mean Girls, rated PG-13, was directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. The movie was written by Tina Fey, based on the Broadway stage musical on which she wrote the book, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

