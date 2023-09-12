Meadow Walker Praises Late Dad Paul Walker On What Would Have Been His 50th Birthday

Meadow Walker recently shared an emotional tribute to her late father, actor Paul Walker, on what would have been his 50th birthday.

On Tuesday, the model honored the beloved actor, whom she called her “guardian angel,” in a sweet post on Instagram.

“Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured an old photo of her with her dad when she was a young child.

“You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know,” she continued. “You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet.”

She added, “I love you and miss you every day.”

“The Fast and the Furious” actor died in a car crash in 2013 at 40 years old. The 24-year-old model is the only child of the late actor.

Meadow Walker photographed at the Los Angeles premiere of "F9: Fast & Furious 9" on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Hollywood, California.

Meadow Walker, who launched the Paul Walker Foundation to help protect the oceans and wildlife in honor of her father, made a cameo in the latest installment of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, “Fast X.”

She celebrated the appearance ahead of the movie’s release in May by posting a screenshot of her cameo on Instagram.

“I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Paul Walker’s brother, Cody Walker, told E! News on Saturday that he believed his late brother would be so proud of how Meadow Walker has grown up.

“That was his pride and joy, his baby girl. He loved her to death,” he said. “He only wanted what’s best for her.”

