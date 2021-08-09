Meadow Walker, 22, engaged to boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker, at the premiere of "F9" on June 18, 2021, is engaged. (AFP via Getty Images)

Meadow Walker is engaged!

The 22-year-old model, who went public with boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan last month, shared the happy news on Monday. Meadow, the daughter of the late Paul Walker, looked ecstatic as she debuted her new bling in a video posted on Instagram. She and the actor appear to be on vacation together in the desert.

"Forever and always," Thornton-Allan commented on the post. He shared the same picture on his Instagram Story with several heart emojis.

It's unclear how long Meadow and her beau have been together. On July 9, he shared a cuddly pic with his girlfriend, writing, "Best friend." It appears Meadow's Fast family approves. Jordana Brewster, who plays Paul's love interest in the franchise, left a series of heart emojis on the post.

Meadow followed suit by featuring Thornton-Allan on her social media page days later.

Although Meadow is pursuing a modeling career and publicly supported F9, she's typically guarded when it comes to her personal life. That's something she shares in common with her father. Nov. 30 will mark the eighth anniversary of Paul's passing.