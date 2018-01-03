From McMafia to Britannia: the best TV to look forward to in 2018

Presumably now that 2017 is over and done with, you've already caught up on all the best TV from last year and are ready to get started on 2018's offerings. No? Well, here's the all the most exciting TV coming up anyway.

McMafia

Grantchester’s James Norton stars in this glossy new drama series as a suave, successful man who is forging his path in London, away from his Russian mafia family – at least until a personal tragedy pulls him back into the fold.

BBC One, from 1 January



Inside No 9

Just as The League of Gentlemen revival ends, creators Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton are back again with the fourth series of their brilliant black comedy anthology. It kicks off with an excellent comedy of errors set on floor 9 of a London hotel, told in rhyming couplets.

BBC Two, 2 January



Girlfriends

Those who enjoyed Love, Lies & Records will be looking forward to this new drama, which is the latest from writer Kay Mellor. Phyllis Logan, Miranda Richardson and Zoë Wanamaker star as three older women whose childhood friendship is rekindled when Mickey, one of their husbands, suddenly dies – that is, until questions start to be asked about what exactly happened to him.

ITV, 3 January



Derry Girls

View photos Saoirse Jackson in Derry Girls Credit: Channel 4 More

Lisa McGee’s sprightly comedy is set in Northern Ireland towards the end of the Troubles in the Nineties and provides a welcome antidote to the standard depictions. The heroine is 16-year-old Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), who’s more concerned with navigating school than with the bombs that make up her everyday life.

Channel 4, 4 January



Hard Sun

Written by Neil Cross, the creator of Luther, this new crime series is set five years before the apocalypse and follows a pair of chalk-and-cheese detectives (played by Agyness Deyn and Jim Sturgess) attempting to maintain order as the event approaches.

BBC One, 6 January



Next of Kin

This slick new drama series stars Archie Panjabi and Jack Davenport as a high-flying couple: she a GP, he a political lobbyist. However, their family life is put at risk when her brother dies while working abroad for a medical charity, causing a string of buried secrets to come to light.

ITV, 8 January



Kiri

While we continue to wait for the third series of Happy Valley, Sarah Lancashire stars in this wrought drama from Jack Thorne about a social worker who arranges for Kiri, a young girl who’s about to be adopted, to have an unsupervised visit with her grandparents and then disappears.

Channel 4, 10 January



Britannia

View photos David Morrissey and Kelly Reilly in Britannia Credit: Sky More