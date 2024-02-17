McGuire's St. Patrick's Day 5K is expecting 12,000 runners and one massive party

For the past 46 years, thousands of runners and revelers of all ages have flocked to the iconic McGuire’s Irish Pub for its annual McGuire’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K Prediction Run. With the sounds of the bagpipes and the wind beneath their feet, as the clock strikes 9, people, dressed in their best luck of the Irish attire, athletic wear and, well, just about everything else, will attempt to make their way through the 3.1 mile course in one hour or less.

While you can expect this year’s run on March 9 to be more of the same, McGuire’s 5K Run co-chair and McGuire’s Management Group Corporate Administrator Dawn Graves says there will be a few tweaks implemented to make the registration process more efficient.

“We’re expecting to have 12,000 people,” Graves said. “That’s a lot − which is always why we encourage people to pick up their registration packets on Friday. But this year, we will be doing Dynamic Bib Assignment. Instead of standing in lines based on your last name, you’ll be assigned your bib number when you go to a registration kiosk to pick up your packet.”

In addition to Dynamic Bib Assignment, participants will now be able to indicate what size shirt they’d like.

“This is huge,” Graves said. “In previous years, it was first-come, first-serve. People told us which size shirt they wanted when they picked up their packet. You had a better chance on Friday than Saturday to get your size. Now, we’ll have a better idea of how many of each size to order.”

Most participants wear the shirt for the race, which results in a sea of green. But it’s certainly not required.

“It’s always cool to see the thousands of shirts run out down the street,” Graves said. “But the costumes are also really cool. We have a contest every year for the best individual, team and sharpest military formation.”

Those are just a few of the more than 100 awards that will be given during what’s known as America’s Largest 5K Prediction Run.

“We have legitimate runners that compete in the race every year,” Graves said. “And we have speed awards for individuals and teams. But this is a prediction run, and we make it fun. It doesn’t matter if you’re fast or slow. If you’re among the first five male or female finishers in your age group closest to your predicted time, you’ll win a prediction award.”

Don’t feel like running or walking? No problem. That just means you get a head start on the 1,100 gallons of Irish Wakes and more than half as much beef and barley stew that’ll be served at the post-race afterparty. To prepare for the high volume of people, the stew will start simmering the night before. They also have a refrigerated food service truck designated for the sole purpose of storing the 225 5-gallon buckets of Irish wakes.

You’ll also be in good company. Just a small portion of registered participants, around a few hundred, will only be there to experience the food, fun and good vibes.

“As long as they have their numbers displayed and party wristbands if they’re 21 and older, they’ll be able to take part in the festivities,” Graves said.

The party will continue until noon, with Rich McDuff taking the stage for an Irish-Sing-Along, and live music and entertainment happening inside until 3 p.m.

If you’ve never attended a McGuire’s 5K Prediction Run, the thought of being among 12,000 people might feel overwhelming. In addition to arriving early on Saturday and picking up your packet at any time between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, be sure to secure a good parking spot.

“Park as close as you can,” Graves said. “Carpool, even. Three to four people in one car is always better than one person in three or four cars.”

This is an event highly driven by time and numbers. Late registration on race day will end at 8 a.m. sharp, with the race itself beginning at 9 a.m. Participants will make their way down Gregory St., around the corner down Bayfront Parkway, and go through downtown Pensacola. The roads open back up to traffic promptly at 10 a.m.

But perhaps the most important number of all is the amount of money that’s been raised through McGuire’s non-profit organization. To date, proceeds from McGuire’s St. Patrick’s 5K Prediction run has raised more than $300,000 for local charities, organizations and philanthropic efforts, including the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, Semper Fi, the Pensacola Police Department, and America’s Fund.

“We’re looking forward to it, it’s like Christmas to us,” Graves said. “We always say, 'rain, snow or shine, we’ll find a way to make it happen and have a great time.' It’s true! We say snow, and one year we had flurries. Most recently, a few years ago, the temperature got down into the teens, and people still showed up. But hopefully, it’ll be much warmer and sunnier this year.”

Registration for the 47th Annual McGuire’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K Prediction Run is $45 between now and March 8. The price will increase to $50 the morning of the race. You must put down a prediction time when you register in order to qualify for the prediction run. For more information, visit www.mcguiresirishpub.com or call 850-433-6789.

