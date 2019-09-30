Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara, 23, reveals 'year of hell' dealing with addiction, depression, domestic abuse and rape

Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara has a message of hope after sharing she’s had a “year of hell.”

The model and actress revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post that she has suffered addiction, depression, domestic abuse and rape.

“This past year I dealt with addiction, I got sober, and I dealt with a great deal of depression and anxiety, I had an abusive relationship, I had an abortion, the list goes on.”

In the post she shared a typed message about her trauma, writing, “I want to take this time to talk about mental health. I’ve been so ashamed of some of my mental health issues I haven’t even wanted to tell friends. I’ve suffered from crippling anxiety since I was 4 years and gone through my fair share of depression.”

Clara also shared she had suffered physical abuse, saying, “I was ashamed of the abuse I had let happen to me. I blamed myself for the bruises, the black eyes, the rapes and for the attacks a man did to me.”





The 23-year-old divulged that due to her anxiety, she started taking Xanax and then struggled with abuse: “I went to Cirque Lodge [an addiction treatment center in Utah] for a little while to get myself on track and met the most wonderful people who changed my life.”

She added, “I’m proud to say I’ve been clean and sober off of pills for 110 days.”

Clara ended her post with a message of hope. “I didn’t know there was a way to get better. But there is. Help yourself so others can help you too. And never be ashamed to talk about it,” she wrote.

Her followers showed support in the comments with heart emojis and posts of their own about dealing with mental health issues.

Actress Ashley Benson left a simple heart emoji, as did musician Elliot Sumner. Model Cameron Dallas dropped two high five emoji.

Others thanked her for sharing her journey, and cheered her success. A commenter named Wollmar wrote, “It makes me so happy to hear that you have overcome the stigma and decided to share your struggles. With self love, compassionate friends & family and medication + therapy, I’m certain you’ll get better and better as time goes by. You’re my hero!”

“You are brave and saying this out loud will help a lot of people,” wrote user Loinquieto. “You are an example.”

Ewan McGregor, who will be starring in an Obi-Wan series on Disney+ in the near future, has not commented publicly on his daughter’s post or any of her struggles. The two have had a rocky relationship since McGregor split from her production designer mother, Eve Mavrakis, in 2017. They were married for 22 years and share four daughters together. Clara famously called her father’s girlfriend, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, “piece of trash.”

