McFly stars Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher to share a chair on The Voice UK

Fletcher (left) and Jones will both have to agree in order to turn their chair for a contestant

McFly stars Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones will share a chair on the judging panel of The Voice UK when it returns for a new series.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes will also join Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am as coaches on the reality singing contest.

Jones and Fletcher will jointly occupy the fourth spot, and will both have to agree in order to turn the chair.

The pair said being on The Voice was "going to be epic", adding they were "ready for the challenge".

The move follows in the footsteps of the US version of The Voice, which previously announced country duo Dan & Shay would jointly fill a chair.

The format of the show sees the coaches face away from the contestants - so they can judge them on the quality of their singing alone.

Then, if they want to mentor the singer to the next stage of the competition, they press the button on their chair - which spins it around and allows them to see and interact with the contestant.

The new coaches will replace singers Olly Murs and Anne-Marie, who left the series last year.

Introducing your Superstar coaches for 2024 and a Voice UK first… The double chair! ✌️🎤 #TheVoiceUK @ITV pic.twitter.com/tAA012pNqw — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) February 21, 2024

Jones, who won the most recent series of The Masked Singer, previously served as a coach on spin-off The Voice Kids for six series.

Emma Willis will return as host of the show, which offers hopeful singers the chance to win a record contract with music giants EMI, £50,000 in cash and a holiday to Universal Studios Florida.

In a statement, Fletcher and Jones said: "To be making The Voice UK history as the first ever double chair combo is going to be epic and we're both ready for the challenge.

"And of course, we couldn't ask to be in greater company than our fellow Voice family members Emma, Will, Sir Tom and LeAnn. Roll on the talent!"

Rimes, who is best known for hits such as Can't Fight The Moonlight and How Do I Live, said she was "truly excited and grateful" to be joining "an epic panel of coaches".

"Being able to work with and nurture emerging, vibrant talent in the UK represents a new chapter of my heartfelt connection with the wonderful fans I've had deep ties with for decades," the Grammy-winning singer added.

"I'm looking forward to offering my heart and guidance, sharing what I've learned through my own musical journey, and discovering the extraordinary talent that the UK is renowned for."

The Voice UK will return to ITV later this year.