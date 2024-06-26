McDonald's releases new $5 meal! A list of Greater Cincinnati McD's

Fast food lovers: Why choose between a burger or chicken nuggets when you can have both at a discounted price?

McDonald's is now selling $5 Meal Deals for a limited time at participating restaurants. According to USA TODAY, the new menu offering, which launched Tuesday, June 25, is the fast food chain's way of giving fans a meal for less following the backlash around its prices surging in recent years.

The meal deal includes a four-piece Chicken McNugget, a small fry and a small soft drink. Customers can also choose between a McDouble and a McChicken.

Are you looking to purchase the new $5 Meal Deal? Here's a list of McDonald's locations in Greater Cincinnati. If you don't live in the area, you can search for a McDonald's near you on the fast food chain's site.

Note: McDonald's $5 Meal Deals are only available at participating restaurants, so make sure to call your nearest location to see if it is serving the limited-edition offer.

McDonald's locations around Greater Cincinnati

302 Philadelphia St., Covington.

15 Donnermeyer Drive, Bellevue.

1126 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills.

1930 Monmouth St., Newport.

413 Martin Luther King Drive, Avondale.

3738 Warsaw Ave., East Price Hill.

3903 Winston Ave., Covington.

255 W. Mitchell Ave., Spring Grove Village.

4594 Montgomery Road, Norwood.

10573 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn.

4025 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road, Springfield Township.

2513 Hazelwood Drive, Crescent Springs.

8530 U.S. Highway 42, Union.

8300 Arbor Square Drive, Mason.

7679 Doc Drive, West Chester.

2930 W. Montgomery Road, Maineville.

7085 Liberty Centre Drive, West Chester.

9142 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester.

8969 Fields Ertel Road, Symmes Township.

738 Corwin Nixon Blvd., South Lebanon.

3880 Paxton Ave., Oakley.

6726 Dixie Highway, Florence.

5427 Ridge Ave., Columbia Township.

7337 Wooster Pike, Columbia Township.

3050 Dixie Highway, Erlanger.

7671 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Township.

7916 Montgomery Road, Sycamore Township.

4025 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road, Beechmont.

5341 Glenway Ave., West Price Hill.

7909 Dream St., Florence.

6707 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria.

6 Sperti Drive, Edgewood.

5010 Delhi Road, Delhi Township.

5055 Old Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill.

3720 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring.

7142 Reading Road, Roselawn.

8908 Reading Road, Reading.

1450 Saint Johns Lane, Wilder.

8339 Colerain Ave., Colerain Township.

4140 Hunt Road, Blue Ash.

6840 Hamilton Ave., North College Hill.

919 W. North Bend Road, Winton Hills.

6433 Glenway Ave., Green Township.

9254 Winton Road, Springfield Township.

55 Kibby Lane, Sayler Park.

1980 Petersburg Road, Hebron.

5425 North Bend Road, Green Township.

9677 Colerain Ave., Colerain Township.

1202 Omniplex Drive, Forest Park.

10748 Montgomery Road, Sycamore Township.

4640 Cornell Road, Blue Ash.

812 Eastgate North Drive, Eastgate.

5985 Centennial Circle, Florence.

2088 Declaration Drive, Independence.

1695 E. Kemper Road, Sharonville.

11723 Princeton Pike, Springdale.

990 Lila Ave., Milford.

2290 Waycross Road, Forest Park.

3900 Hauck Road, Sharonville.

1259-1/2, Ohio Pike, Amelia.

306 Richwood Road, Walton.

5800 Boymel Drive, Fairfield.

1101 St. State Route 28, Milford.

9160 Allen Road, West Chester Township.

650 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland.

563 Nilles Road, Fairfield.

4760 OH-4, Fairfield.

8251 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton.

10570 Harrison Ave., Harrison.

225 Mary Grubbs Highway, Walton.

1771 S. Erie Blvd., Hamilton.

2001 Hospital Drive, Batavia.

5301 Kings Island Drive, Mason.

1420 Millville Ave., Hamilton.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When does McDonald's $5 meal deal come out? Find a restaurant near you