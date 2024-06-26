McDonald's releases new $5 meal! A list of Greater Cincinnati McD's

Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
·3 min read

Fast food lovers: Why choose between a burger or chicken nuggets when you can have both at a discounted price?

McDonald's is now selling $5 Meal Deals for a limited time at participating restaurants. According to USA TODAY, the new menu offering, which launched Tuesday, June 25, is the fast food chain's way of giving fans a meal for less following the backlash around its prices surging in recent years.

The meal deal includes a four-piece Chicken McNugget, a small fry and a small soft drink. Customers can also choose between a McDouble and a McChicken.

Are you looking to purchase the new $5 Meal Deal? Here's a list of McDonald's locations in Greater Cincinnati. If you don't live in the area, you can search for a McDonald's near you on the fast food chain's site.

Note: McDonald's $5 Meal Deals are only available at participating restaurants, so make sure to call your nearest location to see if it is serving the limited-edition offer.

McDonald's locations around Greater Cincinnati

  • 302 Philadelphia St., Covington.

  • 15 Donnermeyer Drive, Bellevue.

  • 1126 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills.

  • 1930 Monmouth St., Newport.

  • 413 Martin Luther King Drive, Avondale.

  • 3738 Warsaw Ave., East Price Hill.

  • 3903 Winston Ave., Covington.

  • 255 W. Mitchell Ave., Spring Grove Village.

  • 4594 Montgomery Road, Norwood.

  • 10573 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn.

  • 4025 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road, Springfield Township.

  • 2513 Hazelwood Drive, Crescent Springs.

  • 8530 U.S. Highway 42, Union.

  • 8300 Arbor Square Drive, Mason.

  • 7679 Doc Drive, West Chester.

  • 2930 W. Montgomery Road, Maineville.

  • 7085 Liberty Centre Drive, West Chester.

  • 9142 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester.

  • 8969 Fields Ertel Road, Symmes Township.

  • 738 Corwin Nixon Blvd., South Lebanon.

  • 3880 Paxton Ave., Oakley.

  • 6726 Dixie Highway, Florence.

  • 5427 Ridge Ave., Columbia Township.

  • 7337 Wooster Pike, Columbia Township.

  • 3050 Dixie Highway, Erlanger.

  • 7671 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Township.

  • 7916 Montgomery Road, Sycamore Township.

  • 4025 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road, Beechmont.

  • 5341 Glenway Ave., West Price Hill.

  • 7909 Dream St., Florence.

  • 6707 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria.

  • 6 Sperti Drive, Edgewood.

  • 5010 Delhi Road, Delhi Township.

  • 5055 Old Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill.

  • 3720 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring.

  • 7142 Reading Road, Roselawn.

  • 8908 Reading Road, Reading.

  • 1450 Saint Johns Lane, Wilder.

  • 8339 Colerain Ave., Colerain Township.

  • 4140 Hunt Road, Blue Ash.

  • 6840 Hamilton Ave., North College Hill.

  • 919 W. North Bend Road, Winton Hills.

  • 6433 Glenway Ave., Green Township.

  • 9254 Winton Road, Springfield Township.

  • 55 Kibby Lane, Sayler Park.

  • 1980 Petersburg Road, Hebron.

  • 5425 North Bend Road, Green Township.

  • 9677 Colerain Ave., Colerain Township.

  • 1202 Omniplex Drive, Forest Park.

  • 10748 Montgomery Road, Sycamore Township.

  • 4640 Cornell Road, Blue Ash.

  • 812 Eastgate North Drive, Eastgate.

  • 5985 Centennial Circle, Florence.

  • 2088 Declaration Drive, Independence.

  • 1695 E. Kemper Road, Sharonville.

  • 11723 Princeton Pike, Springdale.

  • 990 Lila Ave., Milford.

  • 2290 Waycross Road, Forest Park.

  • 3900 Hauck Road, Sharonville.

  • 1259-1/2, Ohio Pike, Amelia.

  • 306 Richwood Road, Walton.

  • 5800 Boymel Drive, Fairfield.

  • 1101 St. State Route 28, Milford.

  • 9160 Allen Road, West Chester Township.

  • 650 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland.

  • 563 Nilles Road, Fairfield.

  • 4760 OH-4, Fairfield.

  • 8251 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton.

  • 10570 Harrison Ave., Harrison.

  • 225 Mary Grubbs Highway, Walton.

  • 1771 S. Erie Blvd., Hamilton.

  • 2001 Hospital Drive, Batavia.

  • 5301 Kings Island Drive, Mason.

  • 1420 Millville Ave., Hamilton.

