McDonald’s Clarifies Their Secret ‘Dinner Box’ with Discounted Menu Items After Mom’s Hack Goes Viral

Some McDonald’s customers are unlocking the ultimate dinner hack.

Leiela Kapewa-Latu recently went viral on TikTok after posting her family’s McDonald’s "dinner box" — which cost her $12 at a Texas McDonald's.

In the video, she shared what was included in the bundle box: two cheeseburgers, four small fries, 10-piece chicken nuggets, two Big Macs and sauces. It came packaged in a yellow and white striped box similar to the chain's Happy Meals.

“If you didn’t know, like we didn’t know, $12 gets you a dinner box. It’s not on the menu,” the mom said.

Her video, which has garnered almost 700,000 likes, received comments from McDonald’s customers around the country, who claimed their dinner boxes were different prices.

“This dinner box is $22 here in Ohio idk where it’s $12???” read one comment. Another follower from Nevada wrote, “In the Bundle Box Las Vegas comes with 2 Big Mac 2 Cheeseburgers 10pc Chix Nuggets 2 Medium Fries $14.99.”

McDonald’s confirmed with PEOPLE that franchises create their own prices and can set their own promotions that vary by restaurants. McDonald’s also confirmed that bundled deals like the viral boxes vary by location and are redeemable in the McDonald’s app.

“If you go on the app click on shareables tab when ordering there are different packages," one person commented on Kapewa-Latu’s post.

Most commenters were thrilled to learn that an affordable meal option was out there. “That’s a great deal!!” one enthusiastic commenter wrote.

The popular dinner box has gone viral at a time when some fast food prices are in flux. Late last month, Wendy’s announced a plan to roll out “dynamic pricing” in 2025 during an earnings call.

Although many interpreted that to mean higher prices during increased demand — a practice used by Uber and referred to as surge pricing — a Wendy's representative clarified to PEOPLE that is not the case.

"[We] would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Any features we may test in the future would be designed to benefit our customers and restaurant crew members. Digital menuboards could allow us to change the menu offerings at different times of day and offer discounts and value offers to our customers more easily, particularly in the slower times of day."



