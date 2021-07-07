‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ Trailer: Paul McCartney Gets Nostalgic with Rick Rubin in Hulu Docuseries

Hot on the heels of its “Summer of Soul” release, one of the best new music documentaries in years, Hulu is gearing up for yet another compelling documentary about the defining music of the 1960s and ’70s. The first official trailer for “McCartney 3, 2, 1,” released today, promises an intimate conversation between Paul McCartney and music producer Rick Rubin, in which the rock legend discusses The Beatles, Wings, and his solo work. Filmed in sparse black and white on an otherwise empty stage, the simplicity of the visuals belies the complexity of the music on display. The message is clear: McCartney needs no bells and whistles.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Hulu: “Paul McCartney sits down for a rare, in-depth, one on one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist. In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.”

The trailer features all sorts of tantalizing nuggets from the intimate studio interview, such as Rubin reading McCartney a laudatory quote from John Lennon that he’s never heard before. When asked what he remembers about that time, he replies: “At the time I was just working with this bloke John, now I look back and I was working with John Lennon.”

From episodic descriptions provided by Hulu, the series appears to travel chronologically through McCartney’s career, beginning with his roots with The Beatles; musical influences from Bach to Fela Kuti; the famous trip to India; so-called “fifth Beatle” George Martin; and the evolution of The Beatles’ sound and identity.

“McCartney 3,2,1” is directed by Emmy winning filmmaker Zachary Heinzerling, best known for helming 2013’s Oscar-nominated feature documentary “Cutie and The Boxer.” McCartney and Rubin serve as executive producers alongside many others.

Hulu will release all six episodes of “McCartney 3, 2, 1” on July 16. Check out the trailer below.

