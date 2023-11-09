MCAA presents 'Much Ado About Nothing' at the Sutter Theater Center

Nov. 8—Advanced drama students at the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (MCAA) will be opening William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" today at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

This romantic comedy will offer a contemporary twist, retaining Shakespeare's original language while transporting the play to a modern setting. Like many of Shakespeare's works, "Much Ado About Nothing" revolves around love, humor, and mistaken identities. This particular production is expected to breathe new life into the play, showcasing the talent and creativity of advanced drama students enrolled at MCAA.

One of the main distinctive features of this production is its collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. Since losing access to the Marysville High School auditorium in 2017, MCAA's theater department has faced venue challenges. In an effort to combat this, Yuba Sutter Arts has offered its newly restored Sutter Theater Center for both rehearsals and performances.

"'Much Ado About Nothing' has been a truly collaborative effort," said Matthew DeMeritt, the production's director. "With the growth of the drama classes in recent years, we've been able to empower student leadership in almost every aspect of the production. In addition to their on-stage roles, advanced drama students have contributed to costume design, projections, props, publicity, and more. It's truly exciting to witness the capabilities of these young artists when given the opportunity."

Tickets for this production are available starting at $10 for general admission and a reduced rate of $5 for students, seniors, and military personnel. Tickets may be purchased online at charter.mjusd.com or at the door prior to the performance.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. today, Friday, and Saturday with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. For more information or additional inquiries, contact student production coordinators Salma Alfaqeeh at 24salf429@mjusd.k12.ca.us, or Asher Perla at 24aper185@mjusd.k12.ca.us.

DeMeritt may also be reached at 408-891-1859 or mdemeritt@mjusd.com.