‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Trailer Shows Dylan O’Brien Back on the Run (Video)

Dylan O’Brien’s Thomas is back on the run — and firing guns and leaping between moving vehicles — in the action-packed trailer for next year’s “Maze Runner: The Death Cure.”

Director Wes Ball’s final installment in the adaptation of James Dashner’s best-selling YA sci-fi series was delayed for more than a year by the on-set injury of “Teen Wolf” star O’Brien while shooting a stunt in March 2016.

In the epic finale to the “Maze Runner” saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all.

Also Read:Get First Look at Dylan O'Brien in Accident-Interrupted 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' (Photos)

Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

In addition to O’Brien, the new film stars Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Walton Goggins, Patricia Clarkson and Giancarlo Esposito.

The script is by T.S. Nowlin. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Lee Stollman and Wes Ball produce.

Also Read:'American Assassin' Review: Dylan O'Brien Mostly Hits the Target as New Secret Agent

Fox releases “Maze Runner: Death Cure” on Jan. 26, 2018.

Watch the trailer above.

Related stories from TheWrap:

Get First Look at Dylan O'Brien in Accident-Interrupted 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' (Photos)

'Maze Runner: Death Cure' Delayed to 2018 as Dylan O'Brien Recovers From Injury

'American Assassin' Review: Dylan O'Brien Mostly Hits the Target as New Secret Agent