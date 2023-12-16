Mayim Bialik is out as host of 'Jeopardy!' with Ken Jennings to stay in his role as permanent host

Jeopardy! is making a major change. Mayim Bialik will no longer host the quiz show, the The Big Bang Theory alum shared the news on her Instagram Friday.

It was just last summer that Bialik was named the long-running game show’s permanent co-host, opposite Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings. In her new post, Bialik wrote that she was informed by studio Sony that she would “no longer be hosting the syndicated version” of the show. She did not give a reason for her exit.

“I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family,” the Blossom star wrote. “For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

Jennings will continue with his hosting duties, Sony confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Weekly shortly after the news of Bialik’s exit broke.

"We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!," the spokesperson for the studio said. "We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."

Bialik stepped into her Jeopardy! role following the 2020 death of longtime host Alex Trebek. In the immediate aftermath of Trebek’s death, the quiz show had a rotating cast of hosts, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton.

In 2021, it was announced that Bialik and executive producer Mike Richards would share hosting duties; however, just one week into filming, Richards stepped down after offensive remarks he made on a podcast resurfaced. Jennings, who won more than $4 million on the show, took his place following the controversy.

Yahoo has reached out to Sony for comment.