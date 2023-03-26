Mayim Bialik honors the late Leonard Nimoy with special 'Live Long and Prosper' pendant on 'Star Trek' star's 92nd birthday

Actress Mayim Bialik shared the special way she's honoring the memory of Leonard Nimoy, who played Commander Spock on Star Trek. (Photo: CBS via Getty Images)

Mayim Bialik is celebrating the memory of late Star Trek icon Leonard Nimoy on what would have been his 92nd birthday.

The Celebrity Jeopardy! host, 47, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself sporting a "Live Long and Prosper" pendant necklace given to her by Nimoy's family. In a selfie, Bialik showed herself wearing the silver pendant, which depicts a hand in the shape of the classic Vulcan salute made famous by Nimoy's character, Spock, on the iconic sci-fi series.

"In honor of Leonard Nimoy's 92nd birthday today, I'm proud to be wearing the LLAP Pendant which was given to me by his daughter and son-in-law, Julie Nimoy and David Knight," Bialik shared. "The pendant is very special to his family not only because the LLAP symbol was so loved by Leonard but it's the same pendant that was on-board Blue Origin's space flight last year commemorating his legacy and his lasting wish for peace, tolerance and unity in the future! Happy Birthday Leonard!"

In the second slide, Bialik showed a "Certificate of Flight" dated Dec. 11, 2021. The statement confirmed that the necklace made it to space as part of Blue Origin and its space tourism mission.

While Nimoy died in 2015, another Star Trek star was also involved in Blue Origin's endeavor. William Shatner was part of the four-person NS-18 crew that blasted off into low orbit in October of 2021. His trip was documented in the Amazon Prime Video documentary, Shatner in Space. After his journey, he told Yahoo Entertainment he earned the honor of the "oldest person in space."

On Instagram, Bialik's fans cheered her tribute to the late actor and director — and her Big Bang Theory roots. Both Nimoy and his famed character were referenced regularly on the CBS sitcom, with the man himself making a voice cameo in Season 5.

"Sheldon Cooper is happy," one commenter wrote, noting Bialik's onscreen love interest and his Spock obsession.